HIP Video Promo Presents: Major Spark Premieres New Music Video The Other Side On Music-News

Major Spark Bottles Freedom and Rebellion in brand new single "The Other Side"

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It takes a few crucial ingredients to ignite a“Major Spark.” First, a solid foundation- a renowned producer, engineer, and songwriter with a client list spanning the music scene, including Dispatch, Marina and the Diamonds, Weakened Friends, and many more. Then, the spark itself: someone with deep roots in the fabled indie/underground music scenes, and the founder of the band Magnet, which featured collaborations with Moe Tucker of The Velvet Underground and David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven. Enter Mark Goodman and Brian Charles-two Boston-based, longtime friends and musical partners in crime. In terms of their sound, they make no promises. Drawing from a wide range of eclectic influences and crafting their music with an immense collection of vintage gear, they commit only to staying true to their indie rock spirit,“lifting the mood,” and sending listeners off on magical sonic adventures.

As the first single for Walk Among The Poppies, the band's highly anticipated album set for release in September,“The Other Side” captures the essence of Major Spark's dynamic, back-and-forth creative process. Their meticulous attention to detail is revealed in layers, each one building a unique soundscape. Songs with this much oomph typically involve a large cast of musical contributors, but here, the driving forces are Brian's keen ear and Mark's resonant writing. At the core is a propulsive drum loop performed by the legendary Moe Tucker of The Velvet Underground, reimagined from the 1997 Magnet track“Julie.” Above it, driving guitar hooks shimmer with indie punk charm, punctuated by ripping harmonica solos about as bluesy as they come, entirely brought to life by Brian. Though written as words of encouragement for a young friend facing life's darker moments, Mark's comforting, plainspoken lyricism is undeniably spirit-lifting. Now and then, all could use a reminder to embrace ones true selves, live without fear, and come out on“the other side.”

Major Spark's positive, rebellious attitude takes center stage in their visuals, and“The Other Side” music video is an exciting glimpse into the vibrant world of their next creative chapter. Directed by Roger Metcalf-the visionary behind Major Spark's“Beautiful Noise” and“I'm Not Gonna Stand Around” music videos - this video is less of a narrative and more of a bottled feeling: freedom, empowerment, and release. Here, the youth of the world are singing, letting their hair down, and cutting loose, taking Mark's words of wisdom to heart. True to their love of vintage sounds, Major Spark drives their messages home with retro flair-this time through black and white footage of classic car races, adding a jolt of urgency and momentum to the visuals. The message is loud and clear: it's time to go, move forward, and keep it moving. In a world full of uncertainty,“The Other Side” is the ultimate indie rock pep talk. Major Spark is in everyone's corner, and luckily, they're not going anywhere.

