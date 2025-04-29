Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. To Host Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE ) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-660-6386 with the conference ID number 8020251 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at href="" rel="nofollow" msgentertainmen under the heading "Events."

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 8020251). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at .

Contacts :

Ari Danes, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Communications & Treasury

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber

Vice President, Financial Communications

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

(212) 465-6109

Grace Kaminer

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

(212) 631-5076

Sarah Rothschild

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Treasury

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

(212) 631-5345

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED