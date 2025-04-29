Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT ) (the "Company") today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of approximately $1.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share. Funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $0.47 and $0.55, respectively, per diluted common share.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company acquired a property for cash consideration of approximately $9.7 million which was accounted for as a sale-leaseback transaction. The lease, signed at closing, will commence upon completion of approximately $1.4 million in tenant improvements and will expire in 2040. The acquisition was funded from proceeds from the Revolving Credit Facility.

In April 2025, the Company disposed of a building in Ohio and received net proceeds of approximately $0.6 million from the sale.

The Company has seven properties under definitive purchase agreements, to be acquired after completion and occupancy, for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $169.5 million. The Company's expected returns on these investments are approximately 9.1% to 9.75%. The Company anticipates closing on these properties throughout 2025, 2026 and 2027; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.

During the first quarter of 2025, the geriatric psychiatric hospital operator, a tenant in six of the Company's properties, paid rent and interest of $0.2 million. The operator continues its review of strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of all or selected hospitals within its portfolio. The Company remains in active dialogue with the operator and its consultants to evaluate all options under its leases and notes.

As previously announced, on February 18, 2025, the Company entered into a Third Amended and Restated Sales Agency Agreement under its at-the-market offering program ("ATM Program") and may issue and sell shares of its common stock, having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $300.0 million, exclusive of shares of Common Stock sold under its prior agreements with our Agents, and added forward sale capabilities. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company did not issue any shares under its ATM Program. On April 24, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.47 per share. The dividend is payable on May 23, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2025.

About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had investments of approximately $1.2 billion in 201 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease, two properties classified as held for sale, and one property accounted for as a financing transaction investment). The properties are located in 36 states, totaling approximately 4.5 million square feet in the aggregate.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at . Please contact the Company at 615-771-3052 to request a printed copy of this information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will," "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other similar words or expressions, including the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the "Company"). Thus, the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock, changes in the Company's business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital, changes in the real estate industry in general, interest rates or the general economy, adverse developments related to the healthcare industry, changes in governmental regulations, the degree and nature of the Company's competition, the ability to consummate acquisitions under contract, catastrophic or extreme weather and other natural events and the physical effects of climate change, the occurrence of cyber incidents, effects on global and national markets as well as businesses resulting from increased inflation, changes in interest rates, supply chain disruptions, labor conditions, tariffs and global trade tensions, and/or the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this press release and undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.