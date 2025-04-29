Veralto Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
VERALTO CORPORATION
Three-Month Period Ended
|
|
April 4, 2025
|
|
March 29, 2024
|
Sales
|
$ 1,332
|
|
$ 1,246
|
Cost of sales
|
(527)
|
|
(499)
|
Gross profit
|
805
|
|
747
|
Operating costs:
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(419)
|
|
(394)
|
Research and development expenses
|
(64)
|
|
(60)
|
Operating profit
|
322
|
|
293
|
Nonoperating income (expense):
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(6)
|
|
(15)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(27)
|
|
(28)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
289
|
|
250
|
Income taxes
|
(64)
|
|
(66)
|
Net earnings
|
$ 225
|
|
$ 184
|
Net earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.91
|
|
$ 0.75
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.90
|
|
$ 0.74
|
Average common stock and common equivalent shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
247.9
|
|
246.9
|
Diluted
|
250.1
|
|
248.8
This information is presented for reference only.
VERALTO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
|
|
|
Three-Month Period Ended April 4, 2025
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
|
|
Operating
|
|
Net earnings for
|
|
Diluted net
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
$ 1,332
|
|
$ 322
|
|
24.2 %
|
|
$ 225
|
|
$ 0.90
|
Amortization of acquisition-related
|
-
|
|
9
|
|
0.7 %
|
|
9
|
|
0.04
|
Loss on disposition of certain product
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
6
|
|
0.02
|
Other items C
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
0.2
|
|
2
|
|
0.01
|
Tax effect of the above adjustments E
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
(0.01)
|
Discrete tax adjustments F
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
|
(0.01)
|
Rounding
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,332
|
|
$ 333
|
|
25.0 %
|
|
$ 237
|
|
$ 0.95
|
|
Three-Month Period Ended March 29, 2024
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
|
|
Operating
|
|
Net earnings for
|
|
Diluted net
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
$ 1,246
|
|
$ 293
|
|
23.5 %
|
|
$ 184
|
|
$ 0.74
|
Amortization of acquisition-related
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
0.9
|
|
11
|
|
0.04
|
Loss on disposition of certain product
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
0.06
|
Separation costs D
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
0.1
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Tax effect of the above adjustments E
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
(0.01)
|
Discrete tax adjustments F
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Rounding
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.01
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,246
|
|
$ 305
|
|
24.5 %
|
|
$ 209
|
|
$ 0.84
VERALTO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
( $ in millions)
|
A
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets in the following historical periods (only the pretax amounts set forth below are reflected in the amortization line item above):
|
|
|
|
Three-Month Period Ended
|
|
April 4, 2025
|
|
March 29,
|
Pretax
|
$ 9
|
|
$ 11
|
After-tax
|
7
|
|
9
|
|
|
B
|
Loss on the disposition of certain product lines in the three-month period ended April 4, 2025 ($6 million pretax
|
C
|
Costs incurred in the three-month period ended April 4, 2025 related to certain strategic initiatives ($2 million
|
D
|
Costs incurred in the three-month period ended March 29, 2024 related to the separation of the Company from
|
E
|
This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all nontax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of
|
F
|
Discrete tax matters relate to changes in estimates associated with prior period uncertain tax positions, audit
VERALTO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
Sales Growth by Segment, Core Sales Growth by Segment
|
|
|
% Change Three-Month Period Ended April 4, 2025
|
|
|
|
Segments
|
|
Total Company
|
|
Water Quality
|
|
Product Quality
|
Total sales growth (GAAP)
|
6.9 %
|
|
6.0 %
|
|
8.3 %
|
Impact of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions/divestitures
|
(0.4) %
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
(1.3) %
|
Currency exchange rates
|
1.3 %
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
1.3 %
|
Core sales growth (non-GAAP)
|
7.8 %
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
8.3 %
VERALTO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Forecasted Core Sales Growth, Adjusted Operating Profit Margin, Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share and Free Cash Flow to Net Earnings Conversion Ratio
The Company provides forecasted sales only on a non-GAAP basis because of the difficulty in estimating the other components of GAAP revenue, such as currency translation, acquisitions and divested product lines. Additionally, we do not reconcile adjusted operating profit margin (or components thereof), adjusted diluted earnings per share or free cash flow to net earnings conversion ratio to the comparable GAAP measures because of the difficulty in estimating the other unknown components such as investment gains and losses, impairments and separation costs, which would be reflected in any forecasted GAAP operating profit, forecasted diluted earnings per share or forecasted net earnings ratio.
|
|
% Change Three-Month
|
Core sales growth (non-GAAP)
|
+Low-to-mid-single digits
|
|
|
|
Three-Month Period Ending
|
Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share (non-GAAP)
|
$0.84 to $0.88
|
|
|
|
% Change Year Ending
|
Core sales growth (non-GAAP)
|
+Low-to-mid-single digits
|
|
|
|
Year Ending December 31,
|
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin (non-GAAP)
|
flat to +50 basis points
|
Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share (non-GAAP)
|
$3.60 to $3.70
|
Free cash flow to net earnings conversion ratio (non-GAAP)
|
90% to 100%
VERALTO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
Three-Month Period Ended
|
|
Year-over-Year
|
|
April 4, 2025
|
|
March 29, 2024
|
|
Total Cash Flows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|
$ 157
|
|
$ 115
|
|
|
Total cash used in investing activities (GAAP)
|
$ (11)
|
|
$ (23)
|
|
|
Total cash provided by (used in) financing activities (GAAP)
|
$ (26)
|
|
$ (20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|
$ 157
|
|
$ 115
|
|
~ 36.5 %
|
Less: payments for additions to property, plant & equipment (capital
|
(15)
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$ 142
|
|
$ 102
|
|
~ 39.0 %
|
|
We define free cash flow as operating cash flows, less payments for additions to property, plant and equipment
Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing Veralto Corporation's ("Veralto" or the "Company") results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, help our investors:
-
with respect to the profitability-related non-GAAP measures, understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers;
with respect to core sales and related sales measures, identify underlying growth trends in our business and compare our sales performance with prior and future periods and to our peers; and
with respect to free cash flow and related cash flow measures (the "FCF Measure"), understand Veralto's ability to generate cash without external financings, strengthen its balance sheet, invest in its business and grow its business through acquisitions and other strategic opportunities (although a limitation of free cash flow is that it does not take into account the Company's non-discretionary expenditures, and as a result the entire free cash flow amount is not necessarily available for discretionary expenditures).
Management uses these non-GAAP measures to measure the Company's operating and financial performance.
-
The items excluded from the non-GAAP measures set forth above have been excluded for the following reasons:
-
Amortization of Intangible Assets: We exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions we consummate. While we have a history of significant acquisition activity, we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and related amortization term are unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Exclusion of this amortization expense facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and long-held businesses, and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe however that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to sales generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.
Restructuring Charges: We exclude costs incurred pursuant to discrete restructuring plans that are fundamentally different (in terms of the size, strategic nature and planning requirements, as well as the inconsistent frequency, of such plans) from the ongoing productivity improvements that result from application of the Veralto Enterprise System. Because these restructuring plans are incremental to the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and we believe are not indicative of Veralto's ongoing operating costs in a given period, we exclude these costs to facilitate a more consistent comparison of operating results over time.
Other Adjustments: With respect to the other items excluded from the profitability-related non-GAAP measures, we exclude these items because they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency, occur for reasons that may be unrelated to Veralto's commercial performance during the period and/or we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult.
With respect to core sales related measures, (1) we exclude the impact of currency translation because it is not under management's control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends, and (2) we exclude the effect of acquisitions and divested product lines because the timing, size, number and nature of such transactions can vary significantly from period-to-period and between us and our peers, which we believe may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult.
With respect to the FCF Measure, we exclude payments for additions to property, plant and equipment (net of the proceeds from capital disposals) to demonstrate the amount of operating cash flow for the period that remains after accounting for the Company's capital expenditure requirements.
