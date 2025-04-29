FMC Corporation Announces Election Of Steven Merkt To Board Of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Steven to FMC's Board of Directors," said Pierre Brondeau, FMC chairman and chief executive officer. "His proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence for global manufacturing companies will be invaluable as we execute our strategy to return to growth. We look forward to benefiting from his insights and leadership as we continue to strengthen our position as a global leader in agricultural sciences."

Merkt brings over 30 years of experience in international manufacturing, operational excellence, cybersecurity and corporate governance. He most recently served as president of the Transportation Solutions segment at TE Connectivity from 2012 to 2024, where he drove significant profitability growth. During his tenure, Merkt was instrumental in developing a robust innovation pipeline and oversaw manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries.

Merkt was a member of the Board of Directors of Arcadium Lithium plc before its recent acquisition by Rio Tinto and was a member of the Board of Directors of one of Arcadium Lithium plc's predecessor companies, Livent Corporation, where he provided experience on successfully managing complex Board governance issues. Earlier in his career, he held multiple senior leadership roles, including president of TE Connectivity's global Automotive business, based in Germany, and vice president of the company's Asia Pacific Automotive business, based in China.

Merkt expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I'm honored to join FMC's Board and work alongside my fellow Board members and the management team. I look forward to accelerating FMC's mission, driving growth and ensuring operational excellence while building on FMC's impressive legacy of innovation."

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn ®.

SOURCE FMC Corporation