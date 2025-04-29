"Marvell Foods stands ready to work with retailers, wholesalers, suppliers and distributors to help reduce costs not just for businesses but tor consumers struggling with the rising cost of food products by providing perfectly wholesome, nutritious food products," says Marilyn Raybin, President of Marvell Foods the nation's leader in the Secondary Food Market.

In the face of escalating food prices driven by inflation and recent tariff implementations, Marvell Foods stands out as a crucial ally for retailers, farmers, and the broader food industry. The financial strain on consumers and businesses is palpable with the U.S. experiencing a 3% increase in food prices over the past year, and specific categories like meats and dairy seeing even higher spikes. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The introduction of new tariffs, including a baseline 10% on imports and higher rates on specific countries, has further complicated the economic landscape. These measures have increased costs for imported goods, impacting a significant portion of the U.S. food supply, which relies heavily on imports for items like fruits, vegetables, and seafood.

Marvell Foods, a leader in the secondary food market, offers a solution to these challenges by providing access to surplus, short-coded, and overstocked food products. These products are perfectly wholesome and come at a discounted rate, allowing retailers to maintain their profit margins and offer consumers more affordable options.

Supporting Retailers and Farmers

Retailers are facing shrinking profit margins as they grapple with increased wholesale costs and hesitant consumer spending. Marvell Foods assists these businesses by supplying discounted food products, which enables them to offer competitive prices without compromising on quality. Farmers, too, are feeling the pressure. With export markets becoming more volatile due to trade tensions, domestic avenues for surplus produce are essential. Marvell Foods connects farmers with buyers, ensuring that excess products reach consumers, thereby reducing waste and providing farmers with necessary revenue streams.

A Sustainable Approach

Beyond economic benefits, Marvell Foods' model promotes sustainability by reducing food waste. By redirecting surplus and near-expiry products to the market, the company ensures that food is consumed rather than discarded, aligning with environmental goals and fostering responsible business practices.

Looking Ahead: How Marvell Foods Can Help

As economic uncertainties persist, the role of companies like Marvell Foods becomes increasingly vital. By bridging gaps in the supply chain and offering cost-effective solutions, Marvell Foods supports the stability of the food industry and helps ensure that consumers continue to have access to affordable, quality food products.

SOURCE Marvell Foods