Spa Southwest In Dubuque Offers Pioneering Technology Using Brain Stimulation To Treat Depression And Optimize Mental Health

"With the seemingly nonstop 'noise' of daily life, the human brain is more overloaded than ever," says Nicole Philipp, Spa Southwest Founder and a licensed cosmetologist. "It is inspiring to offer EXOMIND to patients struggling with mental and emotional wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month."

With EXOMIND, the applicator is placed on the head and uses magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity. The technology addresses key brain areas that control emotional regulation and cognitive function. To maximize results, doctors recommend a treatment twice a week for three weeks.

A bonus: Research shows that nearly 100% of patients experienced reduced food cravings and, on average, reported a four-to-five-pound weight loss after six treatments.

In addition to EXOMIND, Spa Southwest provides patients with other cutting-edge technologies to enhance physical and mental wellness. Emsculpt NEO uses muscle activation and heat to burn up to 30% fat and build up to 25% muscle in hard-to-treat areas, including the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs. Spa Southwest also offers Emface, a non-invasive muscle activation treatment that boosts collagen production and tightens facial skin. For women contending with incontinence, there is EMSELLA, a device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed in the EMSELLA chair for 28-minute treatment sessions. The procedure has a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Spa Southwest is offering an EXOMIND launch party, 12 - 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, at 6689 Boulder Brook Court, Dubuque. Attendees can learn about EXOMIND and demo other technologies while enjoying refreshments, raffle prizes, goody bags and discounted pricing. On May 22, the device manufacturer, BTL, will bring the BTL bus to Spa Southwest for another launch event with swag and discounts. To RSVP for the events, call or text: 563-451-8322. Additional information can be found at .

SOURCE Spa Southwest