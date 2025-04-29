Championx Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|864,464
|$
|912,037
|$
|922,141
|Cost of goods and services
|572,938
|600,154
|622,937
|Gross profit
|291,526
|311,883
|299,204
|Costs and expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|177,045
|184,722
|172,414
|(Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transaction
|-
|-
|(29,883
|)
|Interest expense, net
|13,196
|12,375
|13,935
|Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
|1,504
|1,697
|55
|Other expense (income), net
|(4,631
|)
|(5,026
|)
|2,927
|Income before income taxes
|104,412
|118,115
|139,756
|Provision for income taxes
|15,384
|33,204
|26,596
|Net income
|89,028
|84,911
|113,160
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|3,231
|2,145
|237
|Net income attributable to ChampionX
|$
|85,797
|$
|82,766
|$
|112,923
|Earnings per share attributable to ChampionX:
|Basic
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.59
|Diluted
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.58
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|191,143
|190,586
|190,803
|Diluted
|193,709
|193,487
|193,964
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|526,559
|$
|507,681
|Receivables, net
|417,639
|466,782
|Inventories, net
|497,183
|496,831
|Assets held for sale
|241,791
|14,001
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|85,617
|78,602
|Total current assets
|1,768,789
|1,563,897
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|729,931
|755,422
|Goodwill
|619,505
|718,944
|Intangible assets, net
|247,907
|258,614
|Other non-current assets
|134,258
|173,375
|Total assets
|$
|3,500,390
|$
|3,470,252
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|6,203
|$
|6,203
|Accounts payable
|498,335
|455,531
|Liabilities held for sale
|61,415
|-
|Other current liabilities
|218,943
|324,138
|Total current liabilities
|784,896
|785,872
|Long-term debt
|590,746
|591,453
|Other long-term liabilities
|220,054
|261,749
|Stockholders' equity:
|ChampionX stockholders' equity
|1,916,726
|1,846,437
|Noncontrolling interest
|(12,032
|)
|(15,259
|)
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|3,500,390
|$
|3,470,252
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|89,028
|$
|113,160
|Depreciation and amortization
|60,056
|59,580
|(Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transaction
|-
|(29,883
|)
|Loss on Argentina Blue Chip Swap transaction
|-
|4,092
|Deferred income taxes
|(10,941
|)
|(12,903
|)
|Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets
|1,616
|1,107
|Receivables
|13,937
|62,915
|Inventories
|(25,569
|)
|(39,873
|)
|Accounts payable
|40,675
|68,248
|Other assets
|(19,955
|)
|(602
|)
|Leased assets
|(6,665
|)
|(4,254
|)
|Other operating items, net
|(75,380
|)
|(48,079
|)
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|66,802
|173,508
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(31,250
|)
|(31,912
|)
|Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|3,004
|2,390
|Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction
|-
|44,292
|Purchase of investments
|-
|(17,162
|)
|Sale of investments
|-
|13,070
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|(21,472
|)
|Net cash used for investing activities
|(28,246
|)
|(10,794
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(1,551
|)
|(1,551
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|-
|(49,399
|)
|Dividends paid
|(18,110
|)
|(16,247
|)
|Other
|(488
|)
|3,104
|Net cash used for financing activities
|(20,149
|)
|(64,093
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|471
|(1,161
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|18,878
|97,460
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|507,681
|288,557
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|526,559
|$
|386,017
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Segment revenue:
|Production Chemical Technologies
|$
|523,390
|$
|569,662
|$
|590,108
|Production & Automation Technologies
|264,377
|269,568
|252,614
|Drilling Technologies
|50,530
|51,942
|55,206
|Reservoir Chemical Technologies
|26,926
|21,937
|24,705
|Corporate and other
|(759
|)
|(1,072
|)
|(492
|)
|Total revenue
|$
|864,464
|$
|912,037
|$
|922,141
|Income before income taxes:
|Segment operating profit (loss):
|Production Chemical Technologies
|$
|82,172
|$
|103,567
|$
|87,832
|Production & Automation Technologies
|37,554
|39,027
|28,470
|Drilling Technologies
|8,174
|10,703
|44,402
|Reservoir Chemical Technologies
|5,529
|2,294
|3,746
|Total segment operating profit
|133,429
|155,591
|164,450
|Corporate and other
|15,821
|25,101
|10,759
|Interest expense, net
|13,196
|12,375
|13,935
|Income before income taxes
|$
|104,412
|$
|118,115
|$
|139,756
|Operating profit margin / income before income taxes margin:
|Production Chemical Technologies
|15.7
|%
|18.2
|%
|14.9
|%
|Production & Automation Technologies
|14.2
|%
|14.5
|%
|11.3
|%
|Drilling Technologies
|16.2
|%
|20.6
|%
|80.4
|%
|Reservoir Chemical Technologies
|20.5
|%
|10.5
|%
|15.2
|%
|ChampionX Consolidated
|12.1
|%
|13.0
|%
|15.2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Production Chemical Technologies
|$
|109,065
|$
|133,475
|$
|118,031
|Production & Automation Technologies
|70,269
|70,739
|60,340
|Drilling Technologies
|10,237
|12,321
|16,074
|Reservoir Chemical Technologies
|6,347
|3,751
|5,346
|Corporate and other
|(5,049
|)
|(8,021
|)
|(8,079
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|190,869
|$
|212,265
|$
|191,712
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|Production Chemical Technologies
|20.8
|%
|23.4
|%
|20.0
|%
|Production & Automation Technologies
|26.6
|%
|26.2
|%
|23.9
|%
|Drilling Technologies
|20.3
|%
|23.7
|%
|29.1
|%
|Reservoir Chemical Technologies
|23.6
|%
|17.1
|%
|21.6
|%
|ChampionX Consolidated
|22.1
|%
|23.3
|%
|20.8
|%
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net income attributable to ChampionX
|$
|85,797
|$
|82,766
|$
|112,923
|Pre-tax adjustments:
|(Gain) loss on sale leaseback transaction(1)
|-
|-
|(29,883
|)
|Russia sanctions compliance and impacts(2)
|28
|73
|152
|Restructuring and other related charges
|1,059
|2,704
|1,709
|Merger transaction costs(3)
|10,232
|14,434
|-
|Acquisition costs and related adjustments(4)
|-
|75
|1,232
|Intellectual property defense
|382
|158
|779
|Merger-related indemnification responsibility(5)
|-
|100
|-
|Tulsa, Oklahoma storm damage
|-
|-
|305
|Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
|1,504
|1,697
|55
|Loss on Argentina Blue Chip Swap transaction
|-
|-
|4,092
|Tax impact of adjustments
|(2,971
|)
|(5,565
|)
|5,066
|Adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX
|96,031
|96,442
|96,430
|Tax impact of adjustments
|2,971
|5,565
|(5,066
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|3,231
|2,145
|237
|Depreciation and amortization
|60,056
|62,534
|59,580
|Provision for income taxes
|15,384
|33,204
|26,596
|Interest expense, net
|13,196
|12,375
|13,935
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|190,869
|$
|212,265
|$
|191,712
_______________________
(1) Amount represents the gain on the sale and leaseback of certain buildings and land.
(2) Includes charges incurred related to legal and professional fees to comply with, as well as additional foreign currency exchange losses associated with, the sanctions imposed in Russia.
(3) Includes costs incurred in relation to the Merger Agreement with Schlumberger Limited, including third party legal and professional fees.
(4) Includes costs incurred for the acquisition of businesses.
(5) Expense related to the June 3, 2020 merger transaction with Ecolab in which we acquired the Chemical Technologies business.
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.58
|Per share adjustments:
|(Gain) loss on sale leaseback transaction and disposal group
|-
|-
|(0.15
|)
|Russia sanctions compliance and impacts
|-
|-
|-
|Restructuring and other related charges
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Merger transaction costs
|0.05
|0.07
|-
|Acquisition costs and related adjustments
|-
|-
|0.01
|Intellectual property defense
|-
|-
|-
|Merger-related indemnification responsibility
|-
|-
|-
|Tulsa, Oklahoma storm damage
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|Loss on Argentina Blue Chip Swap transaction
|-
|-
|0.02
|Tax impact of adjustments
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|0.03
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.50
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Production Chemical Technologies
|Segment operating profit
|$
|82,172
|$
|103,567
|$
|87,832
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|1,658
|2,251
|3,933
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,235
|27,657
|26,266
|Segment adjusted EBITDA
|$
|109,065
|$
|133,475
|$
|118,031
|Production & Automation Technologies
|Segment operating profit
|$
|37,554
|$
|39,027
|$
|28,470
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|764
|75
|2,076
|Depreciation and amortization
|31,951
|31,637
|29,794
|Segment adjusted EBITDA
|$
|70,269
|$
|70,739
|$
|60,340
|Drilling Technologies
|Segment operating profit
|$
|8,174
|$
|10,703
|$
|44,402
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|766
|306
|(29,883
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,297
|1,312
|1,555
|Segment adjusted EBITDA
|$
|10,237
|$
|12,321
|$
|16,074
|Reservoir Chemical Technologies
|Segment operating profit
|$
|5,529
|$
|2,294
|$
|3,746
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|(278
|)
|39
|16
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,096
|1,418
|1,584
|Segment adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,347
|$
|3,751
|$
|5,346
|Corporate and other
|Segment operating profit
|$
|(29,017
|)
|$
|(37,476
|)
|$
|(24,694
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|10,295
|16,570
|2,299
|Depreciation and amortization
|477
|510
|381
|Interest expense, net
|13,196
|12,375
|13,935
|Segment adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(5,049
|)
|$
|(8,021
|)
|$
|(8,079
|)
Free Cash Flow
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Free Cash Flow
|Cash flows from operating activities
|$
|66,802
|$
|207,250
|$
|173,508
|Less: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|(28,246
|)
|(37,117
|)
|(29,522
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|38,556
|$
|170,133
|$
|143,986
|Cash From Operating Activities to Revenue Ratio
|Cash flows from operating activities
|$
|66,802
|$
|207,250
|$
|173,508
|Revenue
|$
|864,464
|$
|912,037
|$
|922,141
|Cash from operating activities to revenue ratio
|8
|%
|23
|%
|19
|%
|Free Cash Flow to Revenue Ratio
|Free cash flow
|$
|38,556
|$
|170,133
|$
|143,986
|Revenue
|$
|864,464
|$
|912,037
|$
|922,141
|Free cash flow to revenue ratio
|4
|%
|19
|%
|16
|%
|Free Cash Flow to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|Free cash flow
|$
|38,556
|$
|170,133
|$
|143,986
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|190,869
|$
|212,265
|$
|191,712
|Free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio
|20
|%
|80
|%
|75
|%
