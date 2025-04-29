Practising Law Institute Elects Trustees At Annual Board Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Annual Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Practising Law Institute (PLI), held on April 23, 2025, the following individuals were newly elected to the Board for three-year terms: Anthony J. Casey, University of Chicago Law School and Diana Miller, HSBC.

The following Trustees were reelected for a three-year term: Robert P. Bartlett, III, Stanford Law School; Philip R. Bryce, Mayer Brown LLP; Adrian E. Dollard, Katerincon Partners; Troy A. McKenzie, New York University School of Law; Noga Rosenthal, Ampersand; and Katherine J. Stoller, A&O Shearman.

Lynn K. Neuner, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was also reelected as Vice Chair, with Mr. Dollard continuing his third year in his term as Chair. In addition, the following PLI staff members were elected as Officers: Sharon L. Crane, President; Craig A. Miller, Chief Customer Officer; Kara L. O'Brien, Chief Content Officer; Rafael Pérez, Chief Human Resources Officer; Christopher Rousseau, Chief Information Officer; Emilia Sima, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer; David M. Smith, Chief Marketing Officer; Kirsten E. Talmage, Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning and Business Analysis; and Samantha Goldsberry, Secretary.

The following Trustees left the Board: Devereux Chatillon, Chatillon Weiss PLLC; Hon. Elizabeth S. Stong, United States Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of New York; and Samuel W. Seymour, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. By unanimous vote of the Board, Ms. Chatillon was elected Chair Emerita, Mr. Seymour was elected Chair Emeritus, and Judge Stong was elected Trustee Emerita. The Trustees thanked them for their service and guidance to the Board and PLI.

To learn more about PLI's Board members, visit pli.edu/about .

About Practising Law Institute

Founded in 1933, PLI is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across 33 practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit to learn more.

