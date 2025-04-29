Best Sportsbook Promos And Bonuses: Betus Voted Top Welcome Bonus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BetUS Dominates 2025 Sportsbook Rankings with Best Welcome Bonus for New Players

BetUS was honored as the best sportsbook in a recent bookmakers' ranking of top online sportsbooks in 2025. This recognition comes after the sportsbook consistently earned high ratings from reputable sources throughout the previous year. The welcome bonus was placed first because of its generous offer, lenient wagering requirements, and bonus conditions.

“We are honored to place first in the top online sportsbook promos for 2025. This is a testament to our dedication to delivering world-class gaming.”

As new players venture into the unknown world of sports betting, BetUS found it fit to offer them a major boost as they navigate different sports markets. Sportsbooks' bonuses significantly boost a player's bankroll, and BetUS tailored the most rewarding offer to its players. The sign-up offer features a 125% bonus on your first three deposits up to a maximum of $2,000. The offer is capped at a maximum of $1,500 for digital currency users. Players not only claim the offer on their first deposit but also on their second and third deposits.

Moreover, the offer is also tied to a casino bonus. New players can occasionally dip their toes into the world of casino betting and utilize the bonus to spin some reels. The bonus includes a 25% match-up bonus of up to $625.

BetUS reaffirms its dedication to giving new players a winning start by offering lenient and player-focused requirements. This is why new players voted the welcome bonus the most rewarding offer. First, the qualifying deposit is at least $100, which is affordable for low and high rollers. Secondly, the rollover requirement is 18X for sports and 30X for casino games. Unlike other bookmakers, where offers expire after 30 days, BetUS provides sufficient time for punters to meet the wagering requirements, as the sign-up offer does not expire.

Additionally, digital currency enthusiasts are well catered to when they make their first deposit. The 200% sign-up bonus is available and rewards players with sports and casino deposit bonuses. Sports bettors get a 150% match-up offer of up to $1,500, while casino lovers get 50% up to $1,250. Likewise, the wagering requirements are lenient, allowing players to claim the offer with a minimum deposit of $100. The sports bonus has an 18x rollover, while the casino bonus requires 30x play-through to withdraw winnings.

Convenience and efficiency are at the heart of all operations at BetUS. Registration has been streamlined to ensure the process is simplified and seamless. Whether you use your mobile phone or desktop, the process takes less than a minute. Here is a step-by-step guide:



Click 'Bet Now'.

Enter your name, email address, and phone number.

Enter your address, country, city, zip code, and state.

Select your password to register your account. Make your first qualifying deposit to claim the welcome bonus.

Aside from convenience, BetUS is keen to ensure players have a wholesome gaming experience. This is possible through the endless offers in the promotion section. Sportsbook bonuses enable punters to explore different markets without fear running low on finances. Available promotions include enhanced odds, free bets, and cashbacks on losses. In addition, players can expect special promotions on sporting events such as the Super Bowl, NFL, NBA, Premier League, and much more.

BetUS remains unrivaled in delivering variety in its sports betting menu. Their coverage includes football, baseball, tennis, martial arts, and many more. Regarding sporting events, BetUS has comprehensive coverage of major events such as the NBA, NFL, Premier League, MLB, and more. Expert insights, analysis, and betting accompany this.

As a pioneer in sports betting, BetUS offers varied sports betting options across major sports. Whether you're into parlays, money lines, futures, or simply want to catch all the real action as you place your bet, BetUS has you covered. The odds are competitive across all the markets, offering you better returns on your winning wagers. Besides betting options on sporting events, BetUS has set the pace for proposition wagers on politics, reality TV, and trending celebrity news.

Customer support remains a major priority at the BetUS sportsbook. Over the years, BetUS has invested in enhancing its customer support to make it more accessible, personalized, and reliable. You can contact the support team via live chat, phone, or email. Players can rest assured that all their grievances and inquiries will be addressed.

“Customer satisfaction drives every decision we make. We listened to our fans and recognized the need to have reliable, convenient, and responsive customer care.”

Most importantly, BetUS has a comprehensive list of payment methods. This includes licensed providers who offer safe and quick transactions. Available methods include credit cards, bank wire transfers, and cash transfers. Digital currencies are not only supported but also recommended as payment options. Supported currencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

BetUS's ascent to the top results is due to its dedication to top-notch customer support, innovation, and competitive offerings. Its welcome bonus, especially, is a testament to its commitment to giving players a winning start from their first wager. This accolade was certainly well deserved.

Follow their official pages for all the details on new bonuses, offers at major sporting events, or any additions.

Contact Information

BetUS offers multiple channels for customer support and inquiries:​



General Customer Support : 1-888-512-3887

Account Management : 1-888-922-3887​

Casino Support : 1-800-346-1697​

Sports Wagering : 1-800-941-6261​

Horse Racing : 1-888-636-5405​

Crypto Specialist : 1-800-996-7279​

New Account Inquiries : 1-800-792-3887​ Fax : 1-877-238-8711​

Email Contacts :



General Support : ... ​

Media Relations : ... ​ Marketing Inquiries : ... ​

Live Chat : Available 24/7 through their Help Center​

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to engage in any form of gambling or betting. All content is provided“as is” without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Although efforts have been made to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information at the time of publication, no guarantee is provided regarding the completeness, accuracy, or reliability of any content, including bonus amounts, promotional terms, or sportsbook policies. Readers are encouraged to verify all information directly with the official BetUS platform.

Betting involves risk and is not suitable for everyone. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age or the minimum legal age in their jurisdiction to participate in any betting activity. It is the sole responsibility of the reader to ensure compliance with all local laws and regulations before engaging with any sportsbook platform.

Neither the publisher of this press release, its affiliates, syndication partners, nor any other associated parties assume any responsibility or liability for any direct or indirect loss or damage arising from the use or reliance on the information provided herein. Participation in any sportsbook promotions, bonuses, or offers is solely at the reader's discretion and risk.

The publisher and its syndication partners explicitly disclaim any liability for any typographical errors, inaccuracies, or omissions contained in the content. They are also not responsible for the outcomes or experiences resulting from any engagements with third-party platforms mentioned herein.

Affiliate Disclosure

This press release may contain affiliate links, which means that the publisher and its distribution partners may earn a commission if readers click on the links and complete a qualifying action, such as signing up or making a deposit. The inclusion of affiliate links does not influence the editorial integrity of the content. Any earnings generated help support the continued publication of promotional and informational material.

The publisher, its contributors, and syndication partners have no financial relationship beyond potential affiliate compensation and do not hold ownership interest in BetUS or any sportsbook entity mentioned. All opinions expressed are strictly those of the original sources or are based on publicly available information.

