Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In J.P. Morgan's 53Rd Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

2025-04-29 04:32:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV ), the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today that management will be presenting at J.P. Morgan's 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 13th at 7:10 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" livenationentertainmen .

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV ) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit .

