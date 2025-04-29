Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enova Reports First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-04-29 04:32:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Originations rose 26% and total company revenue increased 22% from the first quarter of 2024
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.69 increased 64% and adjusted earnings per share1 of $2.98 rose 56% compared to the first quarter of 2024
  • Credit performance remained strong compared to a year ago with a stable net charge-off ratio of 8.6% and stable net revenue margin of 57%
  • Year-over-year improvement in the consolidated 30+ day delinquency ratio of 7.7% and stability in the consolidated portfolio fair value premium of 115% reflect a stable credit outlook
  • Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $1.1 billion at March 31
  • Share repurchases during the quarter totaled $63 million

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA ), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to deliver another quarter of strong financial results," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Solid demand and stable credit across our products reflect the continued strength of our consumer and small business customers, who are benefitting from a strong labor market, wage growth and retail spending. While there has been recent volatility in the financial markets and questions about the direction of the economy, we are confident that our balanced growth strategy along with our diversified products, flexible online-only model, world-class risk management and technology and experienced team will allow us to adapt quickly to the operating environment to deliver profitable growth while effectively managing risk."

First Quarter 2025 Summary

  • Total revenue of $746 million increased 22% from $610 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net revenue margin of 57% is consistent with the first quarter of 2024, reflecting continued solid credit performance.
  • Net income of $73 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, increased 51% from $48 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $190 million increased 27% from $149 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted earnings per share1 of $2.98 increased 56% from $1.91 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Total company combined loans and finance receivables1 increased 20% from the end of the first quarter of 2024 to a record $4.1 billion with total company originations of $1.7 billion in the quarter.
  • Repurchased $63 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.

"We delivered another quarter of solid top- and bottom-line results that exceeded our expectations," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our strong financial performance in the first quarter continues to demonstrate how the powerful combination of our diversified product offerings, scalable operating model, world-class risk management capabilities and balance sheet flexibility allow us to consistently deliver strong results. We remain well positioned to successfully navigate a range of operating environments while delivering on our commitment to drive long term shareholder value through both continued investments in our business and opportunistic share repurchases."

1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data," and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, April 29th. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at , along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 6, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 9725416.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA ) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. Over its 20-year history, Enova has provided over $61 billion in loans and financing to more than 12 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Enova presents non-GAAP financial information because such measures are used by management in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables
The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures
Enova provides adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which can provide a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, the Adjusted Earnings Measures to assess operating performance, recognizing that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the Adjusted Earnings Measures are useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures
Enova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes, stock-based compensation and certain other items, as appropriate, that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, Adjusted EBITDA Measures to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Enova believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain non-cash items and certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



March 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



2024


Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$

55,514

$

76,458

$

73,910

Restricted cash

256,342


152,469


248,758

Loans and finance receivables at fair value

4,569,819


3,795,210


4,386,444

Income taxes receivable

48,117


85,424


40,690

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

71,617


65,963


63,752

Property and equipment, net

124,791


111,678


119,956

Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,607


13,651


18,201

Goodwill

279,275


279,275


279,275

Intangible assets, net

8,937


16,991


10,951

Other assets

25,239


39,408


24,194

Total assets

$

5,457,258

$

4,636,527

$

5,266,131

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

237,420

$

290,603

$

249,970

Operating lease liabilities

32,144


26,959


32,165

Deferred tax liabilities, net

233,693


127,887


223,590

Long-term debt

3,757,351


3,040,867


3,563,482

Total liabilities

4,260,608


3,486,316


4,069,207

Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,
47,085,738, 46,193,337 and 46,520,916 shares issued and 25,559,390,
27,349,818 and 25,808,096 outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and
2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively

-


-


-

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no
shares issued and outstanding

-


-


-

Additional paid in capital

337,679


298,191


328,268

Retained earnings

1,770,699


1,536,734


1,697,754

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,782)


(7,234)


(13,691)

Treasury stock, at cost (21,526,348, 18,843,519 and 20,712,820
shares as of March 31, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

(900,946)


(677,480)


(815,407)

Total stockholders' equity

1,196,650


1,150,211


1,196,924

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,457,258

$

4,636,527

$

5,266,131

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024


Revenue


$

745,541

$

609,889

Change in Fair Value



(319,359)


(264,023)

Net Revenue



426,182


345,866

Operating Expenses









Marketing

139,291


110,567

Operations and technology

62,462


54,379

General and administrative

42,464


39,865

Depreciation and amortization

10,061


10,263

Total Operating Expenses



254,278


215,074

Income from Operations



171,904


130,792

Interest expense, net

(80,544)


(65,597)

Foreign currency transaction loss

(452)


(48)

Equity method investment gain

120


-

Other nonoperating expenses

-


(492)

Income before Income Taxes



91,028


64,655

Provision for income taxes

18,083


16,227

Net income


$

72,945

$

48,428

Earnings Per Share









Earnings per common share:







Basic

$

2.84

$

1.72

Diluted

$

2.69

$

1.64

Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

25,676


28,196

Diluted

27,104


29,503

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Total cash flows provided by operating activities


$

391,144

$

348,563

Cash flows from investing activities









Loans and finance receivables

(496,715)


(431,959)

Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets

(12,875)


(11,225)

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(509,590)


(443,184)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities



107,327


(53,975)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

307


84

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(10,812)


148,512

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



322,668


377,439

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

311,856

$

228,927

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
 (dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended March 31,


2025



2024



Change


Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:













Company owned

$

3,964,419

$

3,298,430

$

665,989

Guaranteed by the Company(a)

14,813


10,780


4,033

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)


$

3,979,232

$

3,309,210

$

670,022

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:













Company owned

$

4,569,819

$

3,795,210

$

774,609

Guaranteed by the Company(a)

21,225


14,773


6,452

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)


$

4,591,044

$

3,809,983

$

781,061

Fair value as a % of principal(c)

115.4

%

115.1

%

0.3

%

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal
and accrued fees/interest outstanding:













Company owned

$

4,117,245

$

3,438,468

$

678,777

Guaranteed by the Company(a)

17,954


13,046


4,908

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)


$

4,135,199

$

3,451,514

$

683,685

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including
principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:













Company owned(d)

$

4,068,475

$

3,376,099

$

692,376

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)

20,700


14,956


5,744

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)


$

4,089,175

$

3,391,055

$

698,120

Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance
receivable balance

44.4

%

48.9

%

(4.5)

%

Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and
finance receivable balance

55.6

%

51.1

%

4.5

%













Revenue

$

735,421

$

601,208

$

134,213

Change in fair value

(317,480)


(262,106)


(55,374)

Net revenue

$

417,941

$

339,102

$

78,839

Net revenue margin

56.8

%

56.4

%

0.4

%













Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases

$

1,729,479

$

1,377,367

$

352,112













Delinquencies:













>30 days delinquent

$

318,356

$

279,659

$

38,697

>30 days delinquent as a % of combined loan and finance receivable balance(c)

7.7

%

8.1

%

(0.4)

%













Charge-offs:













Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$

350,336

$

286,698

$

63,638

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loan and
finance receivable balance(d)

8.6

%

8.5

%

0.1

%


(a)

Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.

(b)

Non-GAAP measure.

(c)

Determined using period-end balances.

(d)

The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Adjusted Earnings Measures






Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024


Net income

$

72,945

$

48,428

Adjustments:







Transaction-related costs(a)

-


327

Equity method investment gain

(120)


-

Other nonoperating expenses(b)

-


492

Intangible asset amortization

2,014


2,014

Stock-based compensation expense

7,936


7,639

Foreign currency transaction loss

452


48

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments

(2,488)


(2,642)









Adjusted earnings

$

80,739

$

56,306









Diluted earnings per share

$

2.69

$

1.64









Adjusted earnings per share

$

2.98

$

1.91


Adjusted EBITDA






Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024


Net income

$

72,945

$

48,428

Depreciation and amortization expenses

10,061


10,263

Interest expense, net

80,544


65,597

Foreign currency transaction loss

452


48

Provision for income taxes

18,083


16,227

Stock-based compensation expense

7,936


7,639

Adjustments:







Transaction-related costs(a)

-


327

Equity method investment gain

(120)


-

Other nonoperating expenses(b)

-


492









Adjusted EBITDA

$

189,901

$

149,021









Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:







Total Revenue

$

745,541

$

609,889

Adjusted EBITDA

189,901


149,021

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue

25.5

%

24.4

%


(a)

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025.

(b)

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.5 million ($0.4 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of senior notes.

