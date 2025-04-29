Comerica Announces Results From Annual Shareholders' Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) announced the results of three proposals at today's annual meeting of shareholders. Comerica Incorporated shareholders elected the following directors to the Board of Directors for one-year terms:

Arthur G. Angulo Derek J. Kerr Robert S. Taubman Roger A. Cregg Richard G. Lindner Nina G. Vaca Curtis C. Farmer Jennifer H. Sampson Michael G. Van de Ven M. Alan Gardner Barbara R. Smith



Full biographies and company affiliations for all directors can be found in the 2025 Proxy Statement.

Additionally, shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm and approved a non-binding, advisory proposal approving executive compensation.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 15 states and services 13 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $77.6 billion at March 31, 2025. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting , and follow us on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

