VXI Global Solutions To Grow Lubbock, TX Location With Up To 200 New Positions To Support Client Expansion

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VXI Global Solutions, a leading provider of customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, announced today an expansion of their customer service center at the Wayland Plaza, 2002 W Loop 289, adding approximately 200 new full-time positions to support their roadside assistant client's expansion.

The state-of-the-art facility has full-time English-speaking positions starting at $18hr and bilingual Spanish roles starting at $19hr. Both positions offer an impressive weekly incentive program for applicants with exceptional Customer Service experience. Start dates begin throughout May & June 2025.

Local Head of Talent Acquisition, Chelsea Yancoskie, shared, "We are proud to be supporting our major client with their expansion plans while supporting our local community with these on-site positions providing opportunities to share in our success. Applications are now being accepted through our website, vxi or through Indeed."

VXI provides paid training, comprehensive medical, dental, and vision benefits, 401k options, paid time off, and one of the industry's best unlimited employee referral programs. VXI West Lubbock's location gives employees easy access to free parking with food and retail shops close by. Team members are encouraged to 'Stand Out & Fit In' by participating in the Visionaries & Passion4 volunteer programs focused on promoting an inclusive workplace and community support events. Additional perks include discounted cell phone plans, rewards programs, and frequent prize giveaways and free luncheons.

"We already have an amazing group of people at VXI," said Bernice Robertson, Site Director for VXI Lubbock. "I am delighted to be able to bring additional meaningful job opportunities to our community. As one of the largest certified minority-owned businesses in the US, VXI was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's Greatest Places to Work for Diversity and Women in the Workplace and our culture is second to none. Over 85% of our leaders are promoted internally and I am proud to lead by example, highlighting the many opportunities for career and personal growth. We look forward to welcoming our new growing team."

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines.

