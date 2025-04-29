KBR Selected As Key Commercialization Partner For Samsara Eco’S First-Of-A-Kind Enzymatic Recycling Plant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it will support biotech innovator, Samsara Eco , to design its first-of-a-kind plastics and textile enzymatic recycling plant, due for completion in early 2028.

Samsara Eco's enzymatic recycling technology aims to create a continuous recycling loop for some of the most common types of plastic and synthetic fiber – materials that have traditionally been difficult or impossible to recycle. Powered by Samsara Eco's proprietary AI platform, the company's patented enzymes break down plastic to its original building blocks (monomers) which aim to allow plastics to be continuously remanufactured into new products without degradation in quality and with a low carbon footprint. Unlike other recycling methods, Samsara Eco's technology has demonstrated the recycling of notoriously difficult plastics, including nylon 6,6 and mixed fibers, as well as colored and dyed fabric blends. This breakthrough technology is expected to be critical towards achieving the goal of creating a circular loop for all plastics recycling, helping companies utilize resources and divert waste otherwise destined for landfills.

Under the terms of the agreement, KBR will perform a pre-FEED (front-end engineering design) of the project by the end of Q2 2025. KBR's technical and commercial experts will then deliver a FEED engineering package for the process design to build a 20,000 metric tons per year commercial facility for nylon 6,6.

“KBR is uniquely equipped to deliver world-class solutions that help our customers bring sustainable technology to market, and we are thrilled to support Samsara Eco on this unique opportunity,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.“With this award, KBR continues to solidify our commitment to sustainability and technological innovation.”

Paul Riley, Founder and CEO of Samsara Eco commented,“We are charging full speed ahead to deliver our first-of-a-kind plant to fuel a circular economy and support our brand partners' ambition to create more circular products from low-carbon recycled materials. KBR brings unmatched engineering expertise. This will ensure we can design and build our facility with speed and precision. We're proud to have KBR in our corner, helping to bring our technology to industrial scale.”

Samsara Eco is already working with leading brands including lululemon to swap virgin materials for recycled materials. Last year, it debuted the world's first enzymatically recycled nylon 6,6 product. It also launched the first product made from enzymatically recycled polyester, creating lululemon's limited edition Packable Anorak jacket.

At KBR, a more sustainable future begins now.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit

About Samsara Eco

Samsara Eco is an Australian biotech on a mission to repair our planet through infinite plastic recycling. With our enzymatic recycling technology, EosEcoTM, we break down plastics and textiles to their original building blocks so they can be recreated into new products, infinitely. Our aim is to create a truly circular loop for plastics and textiles to reduce waste and the world's reliance on climate-damaging fossil fuels.

Samsara Eco launched in 2021 in partnership with the Australian National University (ANU), and with backing from Main Sequence and the Woolworths Group. It has raised over AUD $150M from its growing supporters including Temasek, Breakthrough VIC, Greycroft, DCVC, CEFC, lululemon, Hitachi Ventures, Titanium Ventures and Wollemi. In 2024, Samsara Eco created apparel with lululemon, including the world's first enzymatically recycled nylon 6,6 product. In 2025, it was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies .

Visit

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future effectiveness and adoption of technologies or processes and project outcomes, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Jamie DuBray

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

...

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

...