Metalminer Launches New Solution For Importers To Slash Tariff Overpayments

A Compliance-Embedded Platform for Cost Visibility, Forecasting and Trade Readiness

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MetalMiner, the leading provider of metals procurement intelligence, has launched a new digital solution to help manufacturers manage complex steel, stainless and aluminum part spend. This new solution eliminates avoidable tariff overpayment.Built for companies importing everything from fasteners and brackets to semi-finished and finished components, the platform enables procurement teams to:- Isolate the metal cost within any part, ensuring Section 232 tariffs are applied correctly.- Avoid overpaying duties by applying cost splits backed by auditable data.- Model and forecast cash flow impacts with embedded metal price curves.- Centralize compliance and purchasing documentation for real-time audit readiness.“We built this tool for buyers who are tired of guessing,” said Lisa Reisman, CEO of MetalMiner.“They want to know what they're paying for, why it costs what it does, and how to avoid unnecessary costs. Now they can.”From Cost Modeling to Compliance: All-in-One SolutionAt the core of the platform is part-level decomposition: every imported part is broken down into its metal inputs, supplier origin, HTS classification and cost history. This enables procurement and trade teams to align tariff obligations with actual material content, minimizing compliance risk and maximizing cost control.Users can:- Identify which portions of a part's price are driven by steel, stainless or aluminum.- Forecast price impacts from shifting metal markets.- Correctly apply HTS codes and origin declarations.- Quantify and avoid unnecessary tariffs on future orders.- Optimize supplier and part choices based on should-cost comparisons.Not Just a System of Record, but A Cost Control EngineWhile the platform includes traditional System of Record capabilities like documentation storage and audit trails, its real value lies in dynamic cost intelligence. This isn't about filing paperwork, it's about eliminating financial leakage.By combining MetalMiner's proprietary price forecasting with embedded compliance logic, users gain a strategic lever to drive savings and negotiate with confidence, whether on the factory floor, in supplier reviews, or with Customs.Built for Manufacturers, Aligned with Government ExpectationsThis solution was shaped through MetalMiner's ongoing collaboration with the manufacturing sector and agencies like DARPA, ensuring alignment with evolving public-private priorities around trade transparency, domestic sourcing, and supply chain resiliency.“It's about more than compliance,” added Reisman.“It's about immediate savings, risk reduction, and arming your team with the intelligence to act.”About MetalMinerMetalMineris the trusted source for metals price intelligence and procurement technology serving manufacturers, importers and supply chain leaders. Its latest platform empowers users to transform compliance obligations into cost-saving opportunities by connecting trade data with real-time cost insights.Learn more at or contact ....Media Contact:MetalMiner Communications...(773) 525-9750

Lisa Reisman

MetalMiner

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.