Bill Dunne Joins Activate Care As SVP Of Sales

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Activate Care, a leading provider of integrated social care coordination solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Bill Dunne as Senior Vice President of Sales. With more than 30 years of experience at the intersection of healthcare and technology, Dunne joins the leadership team at a pivotal moment in the company's growth as it expands its national footprint across health plans, health systems, and government sectors.Dunne brings a distinguished track record of driving sales excellence and market expansion across both early-stage ventures and large-scale enterprises. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Aledade, where he played a key role in the company's growth across value-based care programs for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans. His career also includes leadership positions at Cigna, Aetna, and regional payers, as well as high-impact roles such as Chief Growth Officer at Provant and co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Uptime Health.“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to Activate Care,” said Ted Quinn, CEO and Co-Founder of Activate Care.“His breadth of experience and deep relationships across the healthcare ecosystem align perfectly with our mission to transform care delivery through community collaboration. Bill's leadership will be instrumental in scaling our impact nationally and deepening our partnerships with health plans and systems striving to improve outcomes and equity.”Dunne's addition to the leadership team reinforces Activate Care's commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that connect social and health care across communities. As SVP of Sales, he will lead the company's go-to-market strategy and oversee national sales operations.“I am excited to join Activate Care at such a transformative time,” said Bill Dunne.“This is a mission-driven organization with a unique platform that addresses the real-world challenges faced by patients, providers, and communities. I look forward to working alongside the team to scale our solutions and help more organizations achieve measurable, equitable health outcomes.”Bill holds an MBA from Suffolk University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Villanova University. He resides in Longmeadow, MA.About Activate CareActivate Care is a mission- and data-driven leader in proactive social risk management solutions. Our expertise and experience designing and implementing innovative care models, coupled with our cloud-based CareLink platform, helps communities across America address social drivers of health (SDOH) and create better whole-person care.. Activate Care's Path Assist program is a community care model aimed at improving the health of targeted Medicaid and at-risk populations. Path Assist provides evidence-based and person-centered support to address unmet health-related social needs by reducing health inequities and improving the quality of care in defined geographies. To learn more, visit activatecare.

