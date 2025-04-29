Fluoride Debate Heats Up - Riverdale Dentist Says Removing It Will Worsen Dental Health Crisis

Dr. Moshe Glick

Riverdale Family Dental

RIVERDALE , NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As debates intensify nationwide over whether fluoride should remain in public drinking water, Dr. Moshe Glick of Riverdale Family Dental warns that eliminating this vital mineral could lead to a surge in dental decay-especially among children in underserved communities.“Fluoride is not some synthetic additive-it's a naturally occurring mineral that strengthens tooth enamel and helps reduce the risk of cavities,” said Dr. Glick, a longtime advocate for preventive oral health.“Removing it from drinking water would be a catastrophic step backward.”Fluoride has been intentionally added to public water systems since 1945, when Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first city in the world to fluoridate its water. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 73% of the U.S. population currently receives fluoridated water. The CDC recommends a level of 0.7 milligrams per liter, calling it both safe and effective.“Water fluoridation is one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century,” Dr. Glick emphasized.“It reduces cavities by up to 25% in both children and adults, and when paired with sealants in children, fluoride treatments can lower cavity risk by as much as 95%.”At Riverdale Family Dental, Dr. Glick provides professional fluoride treatments for pediatric patients and select adults, particularly those with dry mouth, gum disease, braces, crowns, or bridges.Media Contact:The risks of fluoride removal are already evident. In Calgary, Alberta, after fluoride was removed from the water supply in 2011, rates of severe dental infections among children surged. Between 2011 and 2018, the number of children receiving IV antibiotics for dental issues skyrocketed by 700%, with the majority of cases in kids under five.“Those who suffer the most are the families who can't afford frequent dental care,” Dr. Glick explained.“Without fluoridated water, rural and low-income communities lose a foundational layer of protection.”Despite its benefits, fluoride has been subject to misinformation.“Some claim fluoridation is unsafe, but that's not supported by science,” said Dr. Glick.“The CDC and ADA have both stated unequivocally that fluoridated water is safe. Overexposure can cause mild dental fluorosis-some white spots or discoloration-but severe cases are extremely rare and almost never linked to municipal water.”If a community removes fluoride, Dr. Glick advises parents to increase the frequency of dental checkups, use fluoride-based toothpaste and mouthwash, and consider professional fluoride treatments every 3 to 12 months, depending on cavity risk. Natural sources of fluoride-like black tea, coffee, grapes, and raisins-can also help.“We need to treat fluoride like what it is: essential protection,” Dr. Glick said.“The science is clear. Removing it will only widen health disparities and put our most vulnerable populations at risk.

Ryan McCormick

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

+1 5169011103

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.