Zynex Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
ZYNEX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
23,852
|
|
$
|
39,631
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
14,053
|
|
|
18,022
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
13,531
|
|
|
13,919
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
|
4,978
|
|
|
3,607
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
56,414
|
|
|
75,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
3,037
|
|
|
3,084
|
Operating lease asset
|
|
|
9,118
|
|
|
9,820
|
Finance lease asset
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
|
1,141
|
Deposits
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
408
|
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|
|
|
7,023
|
|
|
7,247
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
20,401
|
|
|
20,401
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
8,290
|
|
|
4,799
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
105,759
|
|
$
|
122,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
8,166
|
|
$
|
7,091
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
4,081
|
|
|
4,030
|
Finance lease liability
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
287
|
Accrued payroll and related taxes
|
|
|
3,779
|
|
|
5,456
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
16,317
|
|
|
16,864
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible senior notes, less issuance costs
|
|
|
58,818
|
|
|
58,567
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
9,103
|
|
|
10,151
|
Finance lease liability
|
|
|
747
|
|
|
789
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
84,985
|
|
|
86,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
32
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
93,489
|
|
|
93,088
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
|
(92,123)
|
|
|
(87,186)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
19,378
|
|
|
29,774
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
20,774
|
|
|
35,708
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
105,759
|
|
$
|
122,079
|
ZYNEX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
NET REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Devices
|
|
$
|
11,898
|
|
$
|
14,025
|
Supplies
|
|
|
14,680
|
|
|
32,506
|
Total net revenue
|
|
|
26,578
|
|
|
46,531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of revenue - devices and supplies
|
|
|
8,369
|
|
|
9,298
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
16,940
|
|
|
23,380
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
14,366
|
|
|
13,328
|
Total costs of revenue and operating expenses
|
|
|
39,675
|
|
|
46,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
(13,097)
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(703)
|
|
|
(512)
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
(703)
|
|
|
(512)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations before income taxes
|
|
|
(13,800)
|
|
|
13
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
(3,404)
|
|
|
3
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(10,396)
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.33)
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.33)
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|
|
|
31,604
|
|
|
32,344
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
31,604
|
|
|
32,827
|
ZYNEX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(10,396)
|
|
$
|
10
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
638
|
Amortization
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
461
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
577
|
|
|
734
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
|
(296)
|
|
|
(187)
|
Benefit for deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(3,491)
|
|
|
(1)
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
3,970
|
|
|
1,399
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
|
|
(510)
|
|
|
(813)
|
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|
|
|
(1,518)
|
|
|
2,709
|
Inventory
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
(2,882)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
(10,503)
|
|
|
2,068
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(168)
|
|
|
(153)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(168)
|
|
|
(153)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments on finance lease obligations
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
(123)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
(4,939)
|
|
|
(13,280)
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock on stock-based awards
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
13
|
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards
|
|
|
(137)
|
|
|
(240)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(5,108)
|
|
|
(13,633)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash
|
|
|
(15,779)
|
|
|
(11,718)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
39,631
|
|
|
44,579
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
23,852
|
|
$
|
32,861
|
ZYNEX, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(10,396)
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization*
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
426
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
577
|
|
|
734
|
|
Interest expense and other, net
|
|
|
703
|
|
|
512
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
(3,404)
|
|
|
3
|
|
Restructuring charges**
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(11,783)
|
|
$
|
1,685
|
|
% of Net Revenue
|
|
|
(44)
|
%
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold.
|
** Severance of former corporate employees which were fully expensed in Q1-2025.
