Lendingclub Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Grew Originations +21%, Revenue +20%, and Total Assets +13% in First Quarter Compared to Prior Year Exceeded $100 Billion in Lifetime Originations SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC ), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. "We're off to a great start for 2025, growing total net revenue and originations more than 20% year over year to cross $100 billion in lifetime originations," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "We'll continue to build on that momentum with additional investments in marketing to further originations growth while maintaining strong credit discipline and innovating on member products and experiences." First Quarter 2025 Results Highlights:

Achieved $2.0 billion in origination volume

Improved marketplace loan sales pricing for fifth straight quarter

Delivered four years of credit outperformance enabled by proprietary underwriting models informed by billions of cells of data through economic cycles

Improved consumer held-for-investment portfolio net charge-off rate to 4.7%, compared to 8.1% in the prior year

Closed first rated Structured Certificates transaction for $100 million with a major insurance company

Enhanced popular TopUp feature to enable refinancing of competitor's loans

Acquired the intellectual property and select talent behind Cushion, an AI-powered spending intelligence platform Purchased a San Francisco headquarters in April at a fraction of the pre-pandemic cost with potential future upside and no material financial impact Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $10.5 billion increased 13% compared to $9.2 billion in the prior year, driven primarily by the success of the Structured Certificates program as well as the purchase of a $1.3 billion LendingClub-issued loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2024.

Deposits of $8.9 billion increased 18% compared to $7.5 billion in the prior year, driven by the continued success of our savings and CD offerings.



Multi-award winning LevelUp Savings account, which launched in the third quarter of 2024, reached $1.9 billion in balances at quarter end.

87% of total deposits are FDIC-insured.

Robust available liquidity of $3.1 billion.

Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.7% and a CET1 capital ratio of 17.8%.

Book value per common share was $11.95, compared to $11.40 in the prior year. Tangible book value per common share was $11.22, compared to $10.61 in the prior year. Financial Performance:

Loan originations grew 21% to $2.0 billion, compared to $1.6 billion in the prior year, driven by the successful execution of product and marketing initiatives combined with strong marketplace investor demand.

Total net revenue increased 20% to $217.7 million, compared to $180.7 million in the prior year, driven by higher net interest income on a larger balance sheet with lower deposit funding costs and improved marketplace loan sales pricing.

Net Interest Margin increased to 5.97%, compared to 5.75% in the prior year.

Provision for credit losses of $58.1 million, compared to $31.9 million in the prior year, primarily driven by a 136% increase in held-for-investment whole loan retention and additional economic qualitative allowance to reflect macroeconomic uncertainty.

Improved net charge-offs in the held-for-investment at amortized cost loan portfolio to $48.9 million, compared to $80.5 million in the prior year.

Net income of $11.7 million, compared to $12.3 million in the prior year.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 included the negative impact of $8.1 million on allowance and net fair value adjustments due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.5%, with a Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 3.7%, compared to an ROE of 3.9% in the prior year, with an ROTCE of 4.2%. Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) increased 52% to $73.8 million, compared to $48.5 million in the prior year.



Three Months Ended

($ in millions, except per share amounts) March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2024

Total net revenue $ 217.7

$ 217.2

$ 180.7

Non-interest expense 143.9

142.9

132.2

Pre-provision net revenue (1) 73.8

74.3

48.5

Provision for credit losses 58.1

63.2

31.9

Income before income tax expense 15.7

11.1

16.5

Income tax expense (4.0)

(1.4)

(4.3)

Net income $ 11.7

$ 9.7

$ 12.3















Diluted EPS $ 0.10

$ 0.08

$ 0.11



(1) See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.





For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, and Return on Tangible Common Equity, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook



Second Quarter 2025

Loan originations $2.1B to $2.3B

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $70M to $80M



About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC ) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on hundreds of billions of cells of data and over $100 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 5 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit .

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub first quarter 2025 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available at under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (404) 975-4839, or outside the U.S. +1 (833) 470-1428, with Access Code 691326, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at . An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until May 6, 2025, by calling +1 (929) 458-6194 or outside the U.S. +1 (866) 813-9403, with Access Code 161474. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, X (formerly Twitter) handles (@LendingClub and @LendingClubIR) and Facebook page ( ) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

For Investors:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR), Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share, and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE). Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe PPNR is an important measure because it reflects the financial performance of our business operations. PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income.

We believe TBV Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing tangible common equity (common equity reduced by goodwill and customer relationship intangible assets), divided by the ending number of common shares issued and outstanding.

We believe ROTCE is an important measure because it reflects the company's ability to generate income from its core assets. ROTCE is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing annualized net income by the average tangible common equity for the applicable period.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on pages 13 and 14 of this release.

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Pre-Provision Net Revenue and Return on Tangible Common Equity to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict future provision expense and goodwill, respectively, with reasonable certainty without unreasonable effort.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and platform investors; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

*****

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



As of and for the three months ended

% Change



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31,

2024

Q/Q

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Non-interest income $ 67,754

$ 74,817

$ 61,640

$ 58,713

$ 57,800

(9) %

17 %

Net interest income 149,957

142,384

140,241

128,528

122,888

5 %

22 %

Total net revenue 217,711

217,201

201,881

187,241

180,688

- %

20 %

Non-interest expense 143,867

142,855

136,332

132,258

132,233

1 %

9 %

Pre-provision net revenue(1) 73,844

74,346

65,549

54,983

48,455

(1) %

52 %

Provision for credit losses 58,149

63,238

47,541

35,561

31,927

(8) %

82 %

Income before income tax expense 15,695

11,108

18,008

19,422

16,528

41 %

(5) %

Income tax expense (4,024)

(1,388)

(3,551)

(4,519)

(4,278)

190 %

(6) %

Net income $ 11,671

$ 9,720

$ 14,457

$ 14,903

$ 12,250

20 %

(5) %































Basic EPS $ 0.10

$ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.11

11 %

(9) %

Diluted EPS $ 0.10

$ 0.08

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.11

25 %

(9) %































LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin 5.97 %

5.42 %

5.63 %

5.75 %

5.75 %









Efficiency ratio(2) 66.1 %

65.8 %

67.5 %

70.6 %

73.2 %









Return on average equity (ROE)(3) 3.5 %

2.9 %

4.4 %

4.7 %

3.9 %









Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1)(4) 3.7 %

3.1 %

4.7 %

5.1 %

4.2 %









Return on average total assets (ROA)(5) 0.4 %

0.4 %

0.6 %

0.6 %

0.5 %









Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.47 %

1.27 %

1.37 %

1.47 %

1.47 %







































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 17.8 %

17.3 %

15.9 %

17.9 %

17.6 %









Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.7 %

11.0 %

11.3 %

12.1 %

12.5 %









Book value per common share $ 11.95

$ 11.83

$ 11.95

$ 11.52

$ 11.40

1 %

5 %

Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 11.22

$ 11.09

$ 11.19

$ 10.75

$ 10.61

1 %

6 %































Loan Originations (in millions)(6):



























Total loan originations $ 1,989

$ 1,846

$ 1,913

$ 1,813

$ 1,646

8 %

21 %

Marketplace loans $ 1,314

$ 1,241

$ 1,403

$ 1,477

$ 1,361

6 %

(3) %

Loan originations held for investment $ 675

$ 605

$ 510

$ 336

$ 285

12 %

137 %

Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations 34 %

33 %

27 %

19 %

17 %







































Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7):

Total servicing portfolio $ 12,241

$ 12,371

$ 12,674

$ 12,999

$ 13,437

(1) %

(9) %

Loans serviced for others $ 7,130

$ 7,207

$ 7,028

$ 8,337

$ 8,671

(1) %

(18) %



(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (3) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average equity for the period presented. (4) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity for the period presented. (5) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average total assets for the period presented. (6) Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only. (7) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and retained by the Company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



As of and for the three months ended

% Change



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31,

2024

Q/Q

Y/Y

Balance Sheet Data:

Securities available for sale $ 3,426,571

$ 3,452,648

$ 3,311,418

$ 2,814,383

$ 2,228,500

(1) %

54 %

Loans held for sale at fair value $ 703,378

$ 636,352

$ 849,967

$ 791,059

$ 550,415

11 %

28 %

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $ 4,215,449

$ 4,125,818

$ 4,108,329

$ 4,228,391

$ 4,505,816

2 %

(6) %

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $ (288,308)

$ (285,686)

$ (274,538)

$ (285,368)

$ (311,794)

1 %

(8) %

Recovery asset value (2) $ 44,115

$ 48,952

$ 53,974

$ 56,459

$ 52,644

(10) %

(16) %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ (244,193)

$ (236,734)

$ (220,564)

$ (228,909)

$ (259,150)

3 %

(6) %

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 3,971,256

$ 3,889,084

$ 3,887,765

$ 3,999,482

$ 4,246,666

2 %

(6) %

Loans held for investment at fair value (3) $ 818,882

$ 1,027,798

$ 1,287,495

$ 339,222

$ 427,396

(20) %

92 %

Total loans and leases held for investment (3) $ 4,790,138

$ 4,916,882

$ 5,175,260

$ 4,338,704

$ 4,674,062

(3) %

2 %

Whole loans held on balance sheet (4) $ 5,493,516

$ 5,553,234

$ 6,025,227

$ 5,129,763

$ 5,224,477

(1) %

5 %

Total assets $ 10,483,096

$ 10,630,509

$ 11,037,507

$ 9,586,050

$ 9,244,828

(1) %

13 %

Total deposits $ 8,905,902

$ 9,068,237

$ 9,459,608

$ 8,095,328

$ 7,521,655

(2) %

18 %

Total liabilities $ 9,118,579

$ 9,288,778

$ 9,694,612

$ 8,298,105

$ 7,978,542

(2) %

14 %

Total equity $ 1,364,517

$ 1,341,731

$ 1,342,895

$ 1,287,945

$ 1,266,286

2 %

8 %



(1) Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2) Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off. (3) The balances at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 include a loan portfolio that was purchased during the third quarter of 2024 of loans that we previously originated and sold. (4) Includes loans held for sale at fair value, loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net of allowance for loan and lease losses, and loans held for investment at fair value.









The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



As of and for the three months ended



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

Asset Quality Metrics (1):

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 5.8 %

5.7 %

5.4 %

5.4 %

5.8 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 2.7 %

3.9 %

3.1 %

2.7 %

1.9 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 6.3 %

6.1 %

5.8 %

5.9 %

6.4 %

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 7.5 %

7.5 %

7.3 %

7.5 %

7.8 %

Net charge-offs $ 48,923

$ 45,977

$ 55,805

$ 66,818

$ 80,483

Net charge-off ratio (2) 4.8 %

4.5 %

5.4 %

6.2 %

6.9 %



(1) Calculated as ALLL or gross ALLL, where applicable, to the corresponding portfolio segment balance of loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost. (2) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Unsecured personal $ 3,212,638

$ 3,106,472

Residential mortgages 170,138

172,711

Secured consumer 228,904

230,232

Total consumer loans held for investment 3,611,680

3,509,415

Equipment finance (1) 56,883

64,232

Commercial real estate 374,246

373,785

Commercial and industrial 172,640

178,386

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 603,769

616,403

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,215,449

4,125,818

Allowance for loan and lease losses (244,193)

(236,734)

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 3,971,256

$ 3,889,084

Loans held for investment at fair value 818,882

1,027,798

Total loans and leases held for investment $ 4,790,138

$ 4,916,882



(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





The following table presents the components of the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost:







March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $ 288,308

$ 285,686

Recovery asset value (2) (44,115)

(48,952)

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 244,193

$ 236,734



(1) Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2) Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off.

The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:







Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 212,598

$ 24,136

$ 236,734

$ 200,899

$ 19,665

$ 220,564

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 55,948

434

56,382

56,322

5,825

62,147

Charge-offs (58,344)

(8,232)

(66,576)

(64,167)

(1,887)

(66,054)

Recoveries 17,406

247

17,653

19,544

533

20,077

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 227,608

$ 16,585

$ 244,193

$ 212,598

$ 24,136

$ 236,734









Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 298,061

$ 12,326

$ 310,387

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 27,686

1,560

29,246

Charge-offs (89,110)

(1,232)

(90,342)

Recoveries 9,643

216

9,859

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 246,280

$ 12,870

$ 259,150



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:





March 31, 2025 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Guaranteed

Amount (1)

Unsecured personal $ 21,851

$ 16,040

$ 15,507

$ 53,398

$ -

Residential mortgages 678

-

88

766

-

Secured consumer 2,087

482

226

2,795

-

Total consumer loans held for investment $ 24,616

$ 16,522

$ 15,821

$ 56,959

$ -























Equipment finance $ 15

$ -

$ 4,279

$ 4,294

$ -

Commercial real estate 1,171

718

9,619

11,508

8,456

Commercial and industrial 896

3,408

19,888

24,192

19,679

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment $ 2,082

$ 4,126

$ 33,786

$ 39,994

$ 28,135

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $ 26,698

$ 20,648

$ 49,607

$ 96,953

$ 28,135





December 31, 2024 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Guaranteed

Amount (1)

Unsecured personal $ 23,530

$ 19,293

$ 21,387

$ 64,210

$ -

Residential mortgages 151

88

-

239

-

Secured consumer 2,342

600

337

3,279

-

Total consumer loans held for investment $ 26,023

$ 19,981

$ 21,724

$ 67,728

$ -























Equipment finance $ 67

$ -

$ 4,551

$ 4,618

$ -

Commercial real estate 8,320

483

9,731

18,534

8,456

Commercial and industrial 6,257

1,182

15,971

23,410

18,512

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment $ 14,644

$ 1,665

$ 30,253

$ 46,562

$ 26,968

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $ 40,667

$ 21,646

$ 51,977

$ 114,290

$ 26,968



(1) Represents loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Association.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Change (%)



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2024

Q1 2025 vs Q4 2024

Q1 2025 vs Q1 2024

Non-interest income:



















Origination fees $ 69,944

$ 64,745

$ 70,079

8 %

- %

Servicing fees 12,748

17,391

19,592

(27) %

(35) %

Gain on sales of loans 12,202

15,007

10,909

(19) %

12 %

Net fair value adjustments (29,251)

(24,980)

(44,689)

(17) %

35 %

Marketplace revenue 65,643

72,163

55,891

(9) %

17 %

Other non-interest income 2,111

2,654

1,909

(20) %

11 %

Total non-interest income 67,754

74,817

57,800

(9) %

17 %























Total interest income 232,059

240,596

207,351

(4) %

12 %

Total interest expense 82,102

98,212

84,463

(16) %

(3) %

Net interest income 149,957

142,384

122,888

5 %

22 %























Total net revenue 217,711

217,201

180,688

- %

20 %























Provision for credit losses 58,149

63,238

31,927

(8) %

82 %























Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and benefits 58,389

58,656

59,554

- %

(2) %

Marketing 29,239

23,415

24,136

25 %

21 %

Equipment and software 14,644

13,361

12,684

10 %

15 %

Depreciation and amortization 13,909

19,748

12,673

(30) %

10 %

Professional services 9,764

9,136

7,091

7 %

38 %

Occupancy 4,345

3,991

3,861

9 %

13 %

Other non-interest expense 13,577

14,548

12,234

(7) %

11 %

Total non-interest expense 143,867

142,855

132,233

1 %

9 %























Income before income tax expense 15,695

11,108

16,528

41 %

(5) %

Income tax expense (4,024)

(1,388)

(4,278)

190 %

(6) %

Net income $ 11,671

$ 9,720

$ 12,250

20 %

(5) %























Net income per share:



















Basic EPS $ 0.10

$ 0.09

$ 0.11

11 %

(9) %

Diluted EPS $ 0.10

$ 0.08

$ 0.11

25 %

(9) %

Weighted-average common shares – Basic 113,693,399

112,788,050

110,685,796

1 %

3 %

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 116,176,898

116,400,285

110,687,380

- %

5 %



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)







Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (2)



































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 893,058

$ 9,606

4.30 %

$ 1,193,570

$ 14,194

4.76 %

$ 1,217,395

$ 16,503

5.42 %

Securities available for sale at fair value 3,397,720

56,280

6.63 %

3,390,315

57,259

6.76 %

1,972,561

35,347

7.17 %

Loans held for sale at fair value 723,972

21,814

12.05 %

673,279

20,696

12.30 %

467,275

14,699

12.58 %

Loans and leases held for investment:



































Unsecured personal loans 3,097,136

104,722

13.53 %

3,080,934

104,011

13.50 %

3,518,101

116,055

13.20 %

Commercial and other consumer loans 1,012,060

14,227

5.62 %

1,023,041

14,203

5.55 %

1,115,931

16,338

5.86 %

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,109,196

118,949

11.58 %

4,103,975

118,214

11.52 %

4,634,032

132,393

11.43 %

Loans held for investment at fair value (3) 921,008

25,410

11.04 %

1,153,204

30,233

10.49 %

256,335

8,409

13.12 %

Total loans and leases held for investment (3) 5,030,204

144,359

11.48 %

5,257,179

148,447

11.29 %

4,890,367

140,802

11.52 %

Total interest-earning assets 10,044,954

232,059

9.24 %

10,514,343

240,596

9.15 %

8,547,598

207,351

9.70 %

Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 30,084









51,555









58,440









Allowance for loan and lease losses (239,608)









(227,673)









(291,168)









Other non-interest earning assets 593,740









597,609









631,468









Total assets $ 10,429,170









$ 10,935,834









$ 8,946,338









Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Checking and money market accounts $ 565,981

$ 2,317

1.66 %

$ 805,362

$ 5,502

2.72 %

$ 1,054,614

$ 9,410

3.59 %

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 7,954,562

79,783

4.07 %

8,214,866

92,698

4.49 %

6,069,942

74,553

4.94 %

Interest-bearing deposits 8,520,543

82,100

3.91 %

9,020,228

98,200

4.33 %

7,124,556

83,963

4.74 %

Other interest-bearing liabilities 222

2

4.47 %

615

12

7.20 %

26,571

500

7.53 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,520,765

82,102

3.91 %

9,020,843

98,212

4.33 %

7,151,127

84,463

4.75 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits 321,777









328,022









317,430









Other liabilities 237,155









251,239









220,544









Total liabilities $ 9,079,697









$ 9,600,104









$ 7,689,101









Total equity $ 1,349,473









$ 1,335,730









$ 1,257,237









Total liabilities and equity $ 10,429,170









$ 10,935,834









$ 8,946,338















































Interest rate spread







5.33 %









4.82 %









4.95 %







































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 149,957

5.97 %





$ 142,384

5.42 %





$ 122,888

5.75 %



(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories. (3) The average balance for the first quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024 includes a loan portfolio that was purchased during the third quarter of 2024 of loans that we previously originated and sold.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)







March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 20,191

$ 15,524

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 875,324

938,534

Total cash and cash equivalents 895,515

954,058

Restricted cash 24,732

23,338

Securities available for sale at fair value ($3,462,166 and $3,492,264 at amortized cost, respectively) 3,426,571

3,452,648

Loans held for sale at fair value 703,378

636,352

Loans and leases held for investment 4,215,449

4,125,818

Allowance for loan and lease losses (244,193)

(236,734)

Loans and leases held for investment, net 3,971,256

3,889,084

Loans held for investment at fair value 818,882

1,027,798

Property, equipment and software, net 168,899

167,532

Goodwill 75,717

75,717

Other assets 398,146

403,982

Total assets $ 10,483,096

$ 10,630,509

Liabilities and Equity







Deposits:







Interest-bearing $ 8,540,068

$ 8,676,119

Noninterest-bearing 365,834

392,118

Total deposits 8,905,902

9,068,237

Other liabilities 212,677

220,541

Total liabilities 9,118,579

9,288,778

Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 114,199,832 and 113,383,917 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,142

1,134

Additional paid-in capital 1,711,429

1,702,316

Accumulated deficit (325,805)

(337,476)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,249)

(24,243)

Total equity 1,364,517

1,341,731

Total liabilities and equity $ 10,483,096

$ 10,630,509



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Pre-Provision Net Revenue







For the three months ended



March 31,

2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31,

2024

GAAP Net income $ 11,671

$ 9,720

$ 14,457

$ 14,903

$ 12,250

Less: Provision for credit losses (58,149)

(63,238)

(47,541)

(35,561)

(31,927)

Less: Income tax expense (4,024)

(1,388)

(3,551)

(4,519)

(4,278)

Pre-provision net revenue $ 73,844

$ 74,346

$ 65,549

$ 54,983

$ 48,455







For the three months ended



March 31,

2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31,

2024

Non-interest income $ 67,754

$ 74,817

$ 61,640

$ 58,713

$ 57,800

Net interest income 149,957

142,384

140,241

128,528

122,888

Total net revenue 217,711

217,201

201,881

187,241

180,688

Non-interest expense (143,867)

(142,855)

(136,332)

(132,258)

(132,233)

Pre-provision net revenue 73,844

74,346

65,549

54,983

48,455

Provision for credit losses (58,149)

(63,238)

(47,541)

(35,561)

(31,927)

Income before income tax expense 15,695

11,108

18,008

19,422

16,528

Income tax expense (4,024)

(1,388)

(3,551)

(4,519)

(4,278)

GAAP Net income $ 11,671

$ 9,720

$ 14,457

$ 14,903

$ 12,250



Tangible Book Value Per Common Share







March 31,

2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31,

2024

GAAP common equity $ 1,364,517

$ 1,341,731

$ 1,342,895

$ 1,287,945

$ 1,266,286

Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

Less: Customer relationship intangible assets (7,778)

(8,586)

(9,439)

(10,293)

(11,165)

Tangible common equity $ 1,281,022

$ 1,257,428

$ 1,257,739

$ 1,201,935

$ 1,179,404























Book value per common share

GAAP common equity $ 1,364,517

$ 1,341,731

$ 1,342,895

$ 1,287,945

$ 1,266,286

Common shares issued and outstanding 114,199,832

113,383,917

112,401,990

111,812,215

111,120,415

Book value per common share $ 11.95

$ 11.83

$ 11.95

$ 11.52

$ 11.40























Tangible book value per common share

Tangible common equity $ 1,281,022

$ 1,257,428

$ 1,257,739

$ 1,201,935

$ 1,179,404

Common shares issued and outstanding 114,199,832

113,383,917

112,401,990

111,812,215

111,120,415

Tangible book value per common share $ 11.22

$ 11.09

$ 11.19

$ 10.75

$ 10.61



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)

(In thousands, except ratios)

(Unaudited)





Return On Tangible Common Equity







For the three months ended



March 31,

2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31,

2024

Average GAAP common equity $ 1,349,473

$ 1,335,730

$ 1,307,521

$ 1,266,608

$ 1,257,237

Less: Average goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

Less: Average customer relationship intangible assets (8,182)

(9,013)

(9,866)

(10,729)

(11,650)

Average tangible common equity $ 1,265,574

$ 1,251,000

$ 1,221,938

$ 1,180,162

$ 1,169,870























Return on average equity

Annualized GAAP net income $ 46,684

$ 38,880

$ 57,828

$ 59,612

$ 49,000

Average GAAP common equity $ 1,349,473

$ 1,335,730

$ 1,307,521

$ 1,266,608

$ 1,257,237

Return on average equity 3.5 %

2.9 %

4.4 %

4.7 %

3.9 %























Return on tangible common equity

Annualized GAAP net income $ 46,684

$ 38,880

$ 57,828

$ 59,612

$ 49,000

Average tangible common equity $ 1,265,574

$ 1,251,000

$ 1,221,938

$ 1,180,162

$ 1,169,870

Return on tangible common equity 3.7 %

3.1 %

4.7 %

5.1 %

4.2 %



SOURCE LendingClub Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED