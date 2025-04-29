Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation At Upcoming Conference

FREMONT, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX ) today announced that Tim Archer, President and CEO, will participate in the following upcoming investor event

J.P. Morgan Global Technology Conference, May 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Savings Time (2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time)

Live audio webcast of this presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors' section of Lam's website at . A replay of the audio webcast will be available for two weeks after the presentation date.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX ) is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at (LRCX).

IR Contact:

Ram Ganesh

Investor Relations

(510) 572-1615

[email protected]

Source: Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX )

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED