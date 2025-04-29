Fannie Mae Releases March 2025 Monthly Summary
WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA ) March 2025 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.
Follow Fannie Mae
fanniemae
Fannie Mae Newsroom
Photo of Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE
SOURCE Fannie MaeWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment