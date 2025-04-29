PROCEPT Biorobotics® To Attend Four Upcoming Investor Conferences In May & June

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the“Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, announced today that members of management will present at four upcoming investor conferences in May and June.

2025 Bank of America Health Care Conference



Location – Las Vegas, NV Fireside Chat – Wednesday, May 14 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET

45 th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference



Location – Chicago, IL Presentation – Wednesday, June 4 at 10am CT / 11am ET

2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



Location – New York City, NY Fireside Chat – Thursday, June 5 at 8:45m ET

2025 Truist Med-Tech Conference



Location – Boston, MA Fireside Chat – Tuesday, June 17 at 8:40am ET

A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the“Investors” section of the Company's website at: . The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics' mission is to revolutionize BPH treatment globally in partnership with urologists by delivering best-in-class robotic solutions that positively impact patients and drive value. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROSTM Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

