INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of ICU Medical, Inc. - ICUI

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ICU Medical, Inc. ("ICU" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: ICUI).

The investigation concerns whether ICU and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 22, 2025, ICU disclosed receipt of a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), citing unauthorized changes to two of the Company's infusion pump products. The FDA's warning letter stated that the pumps were“adulterated” and“misbranded,” noting that the Company's modifications“can significantly impact the functionality of the device with respect to the infusion pumps delivery profile, [and] alarm functionality.” The FDA further stated that these changes may have significantly impacted the safety and efficacy of the devices, raising concerns about the adequacy of ICU's regulatory disclosures.

On this news, ICU's stock price fell $6.04 per share, or 4.42%, to close at $130.68 per share on April 22, 2025.

