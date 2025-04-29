Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Annual Information Of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB


2025-04-29 04:16:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We hereby present the 2024 annual information (package) of the ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB – the set of audited consolidated annual financial statements, the independent auditor's report, the statement of responsible persons, the 2024 consolidated management report and other documents.


Contact person:

Arnas Matuzas , Head of Legal
Email: ...

Attachments

  • abzemaitijospienas-2024-12-31-en
  • Limited Assurance Report on AB Zemaitijos pienas consolidated
  • INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (1)
  • Remuneration policy_ZP

MENAFN29042025004107003653ID1109488536

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search