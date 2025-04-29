403
Annual Information Of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We hereby present the 2024 annual information (package) of the ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB – the set of audited consolidated annual financial statements, the independent auditor's report, the statement of responsible persons, the 2024 consolidated management report and other documents.
Arnas Matuzas , Head of Legal
Contact person:
Email: ...
Attachments
-
abzemaitijospienas-2024-12-31-en
Limited Assurance Report on AB Zemaitijos pienas consolidated
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (1)
Remuneration policy_ZP
