The Ensign Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Raises Annual Earnings And Revenue Guidance
| THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|REVENUE
|Service revenue
|$
|1,167,040
|$
|1,004,485
|Rental revenue
|6,001
|5,687
|TOTAL REVENUE
|$
|1,173,041
|$
|1,010,172
|Expense:
|Cost of services
|927,849
|799,263
|Rent-cost of services
|57,076
|51,876
|General and administrative expense
|62,555
|57,158
|Depreciation and amortization
|24,188
|19,657
|TOTAL EXPENSES
|$
|1,071,668
|$
|927,954
|Income from operations
|101,373
|82,218
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(2,037
|)
|(1,964
|)
|Interest income
|6,883
|6,460
|Other income
|361
|2,884
|OTHER INCOME, NET
|$
|5,207
|$
|7,380
|Income before provision for income taxes
|106,580
|89,598
|Provision for income taxes
|26,227
|20,638
|NET INCOME
|$
|80,353
|$
|68,960
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|76
|125
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
|$
|80,277
|$
|68,835
|NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE ENSIGN GROUP INC.
|Basic
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.22
|Diluted
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.19
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|Basic
|57,099
|56,337
|Diluted
|58,500
|57,921
| THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|282,666
|$
|464,598
|Accounts receivable-less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,400 and $8,435 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|584,048
|569,897
|Investments-current
|61,805
|62,255
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|57,872
|60,882
|Total current assets
|$
|986,391
|$
|1,157,632
|Property and equipment, net
|1,459,378
|1,291,354
|Right-of-use assets
|1,896,409
|1,861,071
|Insurance subsidiary deposits and investments
|157,307
|141,246
|Deferred tax assets
|66,278
|66,281
|Restricted and other assets
|80,826
|46,499
|Intangible assets, net
|6,947
|7,292
|Goodwill
|106,310
|97,981
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|4,759,846
|$
|4,669,356
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|95,326
|$
|98,947
|Accrued wages and related liabilities
|284,769
|347,532
|Lease liabilities-current
|97,176
|93,475
|Accrued self-insurance liabilities-current
|69,959
|67,331
|Other accrued liabilities
|153,857
|132,057
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|4,120
|4,086
|Total current liabilities
|$
|705,207
|$
|743,428
|Long-term debt-less current maturities
|140,585
|141,585
|Long-term lease liabilities-less current portion
|1,767,210
|1,735,325
|Accrued self-insurance liabilities-less current portion
|150,661
|144,421
|Other long-term liabilities
|66,026
|64,169
|Total equity
|1,930,157
|1,840,428
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|4,759,846
|$
|4,669,356
| THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN):
|Operating activities
|$
|72,220
|$
|35,312
|Investing activities
|(243,804
|)
|(34,655
|)
|Financing activities
|(10,348
|)
|1,556
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(181,932
|)
|$
|2,213
|Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period
|464,598
|509,626
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|282,666
|$
|511,839
| THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
The following table reconciles GAAP net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to The Ensign Group, Inc.
|$
|80,277
|$
|68,835
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Stock-based compensation expense(1)
|10,724
|8,238
|General and administrative - litigation(2)
|-
|764
|Cost of services - impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|1,849
|Cost of services - acquisition related costs(3)
|481
|114
|General and administrative - costs incurred related to system implementations
|334
|76
|Depreciation and amortization - patient base(4)
|611
|39
|Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(5)
|(3,455
|)
|(4,531
|)
|Non-GAAP Net Income
|$
|88,972
|$
|75,384
|Average number of diluted shares outstanding
|58,500
|57,921
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.19
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.30
|Footnotes:
|(1) Represents stock-based compensation expense incurred.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cost of services
|$
|7,159
|$
|5,401
|General and administrative
|3,565
|2,837
|Total Non-GAAP adjustment
|$
|10,724
|$
|8,238
|(2) Represents specific proceedings arising outside of the ordinary course of business.
|(3) Represents costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.
|(4) Represents amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired skilled nursing and senior living facilities.
|(5) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our historical year to date effective tax rate of 25.0%.
| THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
The table below reconciles net income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated Statements of Income Data:
|Net income
|$
|80,353
|$
|68,960
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|76
|125
|Interest income
|6,883
|6,460
|Add: Provision for income taxes
|26,227
|20,638
|Depreciation and amortization
|24,188
|19,657
|Interest expense
|2,037
|1,964
|EBITDA
|$
|125,846
|$
|104,634
|Adjustments to EBITDA:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|10,724
|8,238
|Litigation(1)
|-
|764
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|1,849
|Acquisition related costs(2)
|481
|114
|Costs incurred related to system implementations
|334
|76
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|$
|137,385
|$
|115,675
|Rent-cost of services
|57,076
|51,876
|ADJUSTED EBITDAR
|$
|194,461
(1) Litigation relates to specific proceedings arising outside of the ordinary course of business.
(2) Costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.
The table below reconciles income before provision for income taxes to Adjusted EBT for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated statements of income data:
|(In thousands)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|$
|106,580
|$
|89,598
|Stock-based compensation expense
|10,724
|8,238
|Litigation(1)
|-
|764
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|1,849
|Acquisition related costs(2)
|481
|114
|Costs incurred related to system implementations
|334
|76
|Depreciation and amortization - patient base(3)
|611
|39
|ADJUSTED EBT
|$
|118,730
|$
|100,678
(1) Represents specific proceedings arising outside of the ordinary course of business.
(2) Represents costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.
(3) Represents amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired skilled nursing and senior living facilities.
| THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
The following tables summarize our selected performance indicators for our skilled services segment along with other statistics, for each of the dates or periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|TOTAL FACILITY RESULTS:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Skilled services revenue
|$
|1,123,554
|$
|969,602
|$
|153,952
|15.9
|%
|Number of facilities at period end
|297
|264
|33
|12.5
|%
|Number of campuses at period end(1)
|31
|27
|4
|14.8
|%
|Actual patient days
|2,538,135
|2,255,531
|282,604
|12.5
|%
|Occupancy percentage - Operational beds
|81.9
|%
|80.1
|%
|1.8
|%
|2.2
|%
|Skilled mix by nursing days
|31.4
|%
|31.0
|%
|0.4
|%
|1.3
|%
|Skilled mix by nursing revenue
|50.2
|%
|49.9
|%
|0.3
|%
|0.6
|%
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|SAME FACILITY RESULTS: (2)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Skilled services revenue
|$
|834,788
|$
|790,806
|$
|43,982
|5.6
|%
|Number of facilities at period end
|210
|210
|-
|-
|%
|Number of campuses at period end(1)
|25
|25
|-
|-
|%
|Actual patient days
|1,858,807
|1,827,162
|31,645
|1.7
|%
|Occupancy percentage - Operational beds
|82.6
|%
|80.3
|%
|2.3
|%
|2.9
|%
|Skilled mix by nursing days
|33.1
|%
|31.7
|%
|1.4
|%
|4.4
|%
|Skilled mix by nursing revenue
|52.1
|%
|50.2
|%
|1.9
|%
|3.8
|%
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|TRANSITIONING FACILITY RESULTS: (3)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Skilled services revenue
|$
|184,180
|$
|169,354
|$
|14,826
|8.8
|%
|Number of facilities at period end
|48
|48
|-
|-
|%
|Number of campuses at period end(1)
|2
|2
|-
|-
|%
|Actual patient days
|416,738
|400,943
|15,795
|3.9
|%
|Occupancy percentage - Operational beds
|83.5
|%
|79.5
|%
|4.0
|%
|5.0
|%
|Skilled mix by nursing days
|30.2
|%
|28.8
|%
|1.4
|%
|4.9
|%
|Skilled mix by nursing revenue
|51.5
|%
|49.9
|%
|1.6
|%
|3.2
|%
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|RECENTLY ACQUIRED FACILITY RESULTS: (4)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Skilled services revenue
|$
|104,586
|$
|8,902
|$
|95,684
|NM
|Number of facilities at period end
|39
|5
|34
|NM
|Number of campuses at period end(1)
|4
|-
|4
|NM
|Actual patient days
|262,590
|25,344
|237,246
|NM
|Occupancy percentage - Operational beds
|74.6
|%
|77.3
|%
|NM
|NM
|Skilled mix by nursing days
|20.8
|%
|16.9
|%
|NM
|NM
|Skilled mix by nursing revenue
|32.6
|%
|28.7
|%
|NM
|NM
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|FACILITY CLOSED RESULTS: (5)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Skilled services revenue
|$
|-
|$
|540
|$
|(540
|)
|NM
|Actual patient days
|-
|2,082
|(2,082
|)
|NM
|Occupancy percentage - Operational beds
|-
|%
|65.4
|%
|NM
|NM
(1) Campus represents a facility that offers both skilled nursing and senior living services. Revenue and expenses related to skilled nursing and senior living services have been allocated and recorded in the respective operating segment.
(2) Same Facility results represent all facilities purchased prior to January 1, 2022.
(3) Transitioning Facility results represent all facilities purchased from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023.
(4) Recently Acquired Facility (Acquisitions) results represent all facilities purchased on or subsequent to January 1, 2024.
(5) Facility Closed results represent one closed operation during 2024 due to the transitioning of an intermediate care facility program to a group home setting, which is included in All Other category. The operation revenue was excluded from Same Facilities results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 for comparison purposes.
| THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES AND
PERCENT OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE AND DAYS BY PAYOR
The following tables reflect the change in skilled nursing average daily revenue rates by payor source, excluding services that are not covered by the daily rate:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Same Facility
|Transitioning
|Acquisitions
|Total
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES (1)
|Medicare
|$
|781.44
|$
|744.04
|$
|847.47
|$
|812.47
|$
|640.56
|$
|628.81
|$
|783.71
|$
|757.86
|Managed care
|569.59
|548.99
|590.42
|558.39
|482.20
|485.09
|566.74
|549.91
|Other skilled
|652.03
|620.03
|587.93
|511.16
|690.03
|-
|645.88
|606.82
|Total skilled revenue
|659.12
|632.78
|712.73
|683.44
|578.69
|570.86
|662.14
|640.78
|Medicaid
|301.54
|293.04
|286.67
|275.67
|312.82
|291.69
|300.27
|289.78
|Private and other payors
|293.28
|283.66
|315.52
|293.34
|323.57
|262.39
|300.96
|285.16
|Total skilled nursing revenue
|$
|419.26
|$
|399.73
|$
|417.77
|$
|395.16
|$
|369.69
|$
|335.11
|$
|413.94
|$
|398.06
(1) The rates are based on contractually agreed-upon amounts or rates, excluding the estimates of variable consideration under the revenue recognition standard, Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 606.
The following tables set forth our percentage of skilled nursing patient revenue and days by payor source for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Same Facility
|Transitioning
|Acquisitions
|Total
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE
|Medicare
|21.9
|%
|21.6
|%
|29.2
|%
|30.5
|%
|15.5
|%
|18.9
|%
|22.5
|%
|23.1
|%
|Managed care
|21.1
|20.0
|16.5
|14.8
|11.8
|9.8
|19.5
|18.9
|Other skilled
|9.1
|8.6
|5.8
|4.6
|5.3
|-
|8.2
|7.9
|Skilled mix
|52.1
|%
|50.2
|%
|51.5
|%
|49.9
|%
|32.6
|%
|28.7
|%
|50.2
|%
|49.9
|%
|Private and other payors
|6.8
|7.3
|6.7
|8.0
|12.6
|9.7
|7.3
|7.4
|Medicaid
|41.1
|42.5
|41.8
|42.1
|54.8
|61.6
|42.5
|42.7
|TOTAL SKILLED NURSING
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Same Facility
|Transitioning
|Acquisitions
|Total
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING DAYS
|Medicare
|11.7
|%
|11.6
|%
|14.4
|%
|14.8
|%
|9.0
|%
|10.1
|%
|11.9
|%
|12.1
|%
|Managed care
|15.6
|14.5
|11.7
|10.5
|9.0
|6.8
|14.2
|13.7
|Other skilled
|5.8
|5.6
|4.1
|3.5
|2.8
|-
|5.3
|5.2
|Skilled mix
|33.1
|%
|31.7
|%
|30.2
|%
|28.8
|%
|20.8
|%
|16.9
|%
|31.4
|%
|31.0
|%
|Private and other payors
|9.7
|10.3
|8.9
|10.8
|14.4
|12.4
|10.0
|10.4
|Medicaid
|57.2
|58.0
|60.9
|60.4
|64.8
|70.7
|58.6
|58.6
|TOTAL SKILLED NURSING
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
| THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE
The following tables set forth our service revenue by payor source and as a percentage of total service revenue for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|% of Revenue
|Revenue
|% of Revenue
|Medicaid(1)
|$
|453,840
|38.9
|%
|$
|390,163
|38.8
|%
|Medicare
|287,751
|24.7
|265,583
|26.4
|Medicaid - skilled
|69,551
|5.9
|63,309
|6.4
|Total Medicaid and Medicare
|$
|811,142
|69.5
|%
|$
|719,055
|71.6
|%
|Managed care
|227,217
|19.5
|188,104
|18.7
|Private and other(2)
|128,681
|11.0
|97,326
|9.7
|SERVICE REVENUE
|$
|1,167,040
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,004,485
|100.0
|%
(1) Medicaid payor includes revenue for senior living operations.
(2) Private and other also includes revenue from senior living operations and all revenue generated in other ancillary services.
| THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT
(In thousands)
Skilled Services
The table below reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the skilled services reportable segment for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Statements of Income Data:
|Segment income(1)
|$
|143,931
|$
|126,809
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,213
|10,536
|EBITDA
|$
|157,144
|$
|137,345
|Adjustments to EBITDA:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|6,880
|5,214
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|$
|164,024
|$
|142,559
(1) Segment income reflects profit or loss from operations before provision for income taxes and impairment charges from operations. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the skilled services segment for purposes of determining segment profit or loss.
Standard Bearer
The following table sets forth details of operating results for our revenue and earnings, and their respective components, by Standard Bearer for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Rental revenue generated from third-party tenants
|$
|4,497
|$
|4,195
|Rental revenue generated from Ensign's independent subsidiaries
|23,904
|18,006
|TOTAL RENTAL REVENUE
|$
|28,401
|$
|22,201
|Segment income(1)
|8,583
|7,258
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,476
|6,829
|FFO (2)
|$
|17,059
|$
|14,087
(1) Segment income reflects profit or loss from operations before provision for income taxes, excluding gain or loss from sale of real estate, insurance recoveries and impairment of long-lived assets. Included in Standard Bearer expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 is management fee of $1.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively, and interest of $7.0 million and $4.3 million, respectively, from intercompany agreements between Standard Bearer and the Company and its independent subsidiaries, including the Service Center.
(2) FFO, in accordance with the definition used by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, means net income attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sale of real estate, insurance recoveries related to real estate and impairment of long-lived assets, while including depreciation and amortization related to real estate to earnings.
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest income, (b) provision for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization and (d) interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest income, (b) provision for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) interest expense, (e) stock-based compensation expense, (f) acquisition related costs, (g) costs incurred related to system implementations, (h) litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business and (i) impairment of long-lived assets. Adjusted EBITDAR consists of net income before (a) interest income, (b) provision for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) interest expense, (e) rent-cost of services, (f) stock-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs, (h) costs incurred related to system implementations, (i) litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business and (j) impairment of long-lived assets. Adjusted EBT consists of net income before (a) provision for income taxes, (b) stock-based compensation expense, (c) acquisition related costs, (d) costs incurred related to system implementations, (e) litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business, (f) impairment of long-lived assets and (g) amortization of patient base intangible assets. Funds from Operations (FFO) for our Standard Bearer segment consists of segment income, excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of real estate, insurance recoveries related to real estate and impairment of long-lived assets. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBT and FFO provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure that is not specified in GAAP. This measure is not displayed as a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense. The Company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBT and FFO has substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the Company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the Company believes that this non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company's periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at or under the "Financials" link of the Investor Relations section on Ensign's website at
Legal Disclaimer:
