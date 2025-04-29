Certara To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
- BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: Tuesday, May 13 at 3:40 p.m. PT
- William Blair 45 th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 4 at 12:40 p.m. CT
Live webcasts for each of the conferences will be available on Certara's investor relations website at and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.
About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
Media Contact:
Alyssa Horowitz
