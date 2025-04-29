Clinical Team At All Florida Orthopaedics Pursuing Medical Education

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) High Percentage of Clinical Staff Pursuing Medical and PA Programs Reflects Commitment to Education and Excellence in Patient Care.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- All Florida Orthopaedics is proud to share a unique achievement: unlike most practices, a high percentage of our clinical team is currently applying or has been accepted to medical school or physician assistant programs. This distinction speaks to the practice's dedication not only to high-quality patient care but also to cultivating the next generation of physicians and physician extenders.“Our team is made up of some of the most driven and compassionate individuals in the field,” said Dr. Paul Pagano, Managing Physician at All Florida Orthopaedics.“Their commitment to pursuing medical education while providing hands-on care truly sets our practice apart. The AFO physicians love to teach and provide a training environment for these students.”Located in the heart of St. Petersburg, All Florida Orthopaedics (AFO) serves patients with a full range of orthopaedic and sports medicine services. The involvement of future physicians in everyday clinical care ensures a dynamic and forward-thinking approach-one that combines academic rigor with real-world experience.Whether assisting in procedures, managing patient care, or supporting surgeons in the operating room, these med school-bound professionals bring energy, empathy, and innovation to the practice each day. Their presence not only enhances the patient experience but also reflects the strong educational culture at All Florida Orthopaedics.“Our goal is to create an environment where both patients and team members thrive,” added Dr. Matthew Swick.“We're proud to be part of our clinical team's journey and even prouder to deliver care that reflects that passion and excellence.About All Florida OrthopaedicsAll Florida Orthopaedics is a world class orthopaedic practice based in St. Petersburg, FL, offering expert care in orthopaedics, sports medicine, and physical therapy. Known for its patient-first philosophy and talented team, the practice is committed to excellence in both treatment and training.Learn more about All Florida Orthopaedics at or call to make an appointment at 727-527-5272.

