QCI Announces Strategic Entry Into The Insurance Sector

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a market leader in AI-driven data platforms for highly regulated industries, today announced its expansion into the insurance sector through a new strategic engagement with an insurance intermediary. As part of the collaboration, QCI is designing and deploying a secure, HIPAA-compliant data warehouse to support the intermediary's ongoing digital transformation efforts.

The solution will provide secure, centralized access to curated data sets, enabling improved operational efficiency, more responsive service delivery, and enhanced data governance.

“We're excited to work with QCI as we continue investing in the infrastructure needed to support our growth,” said a senior executive from the intermediary firm.“Their experience in building scalable, compliant data environments gives us confidence that our information will be well-managed and accessible to the teams who need it.”

Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer at QCI, added,“This partnership represents an important step for QCI as we apply our platform's capabilities to a new industry vertical. We're proud to bring our expertise in secure, AI-powered data systems to the insurance space and help our client advance their data strategy in a meaningful way.”

The data depository will integrate key operational, financial, and customer data into a unified environment, supported by robust governance protocols and role-based access controls. Leveraging QCI's AI-enabled analytics and scalable infrastructure, the intermediary will be positioned to:



Consolidate fragmented data sources for improved visibility

Simplify reporting processes and support compliance activities

Discover new trends and business insights Elevate client service through data-informed interactions

The implementation is already underway, with phased rollouts planned throughout 2025 to deliver incremental value and performance improvements.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries-be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD-Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354