Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Launches Water Safety Month With Community Wide Events And 35Th Anniversary Celebration

Treading for Water Safety

RBAC's 2025 Water Safety Month celebrates 35 years of teaching life-saving water skills and promoting drowning prevention.

- Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of RBACPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) proudly announces its 2025 Water Safety Month Initiative, a dynamic series of events and campaigns running throughout May to raise awareness about drowning prevention. This year, the RBAC celebrates 35 years as an organization committed to teaching life-saving skills to all. RBAC will unite the community through education, interactive engagements, and celebrations, highlighting its legacy of impact while championing the life-saving importance of water safety.Key Events:Community Coffee to Kickoff Water Safety Month (April 30): Local families, leaders, and supporters are invited for coffee, conversation, and an overview of Water Safety Month and RBAC's 35 year journey.Water Safety Day & Tread-a-Thon (May 15): A two-part celebration including a morning press event with Pasadena city officials, followed by a unique RBAC community fundraiser. Participants are invited to tread water, whether for 35 seconds, 3 minutes 35 seconds, or 35 minutes, or any combination using a 3 and 5 to honor RBAC's 35 years of service. The community is invited to tread and join in the fun. The RBAC will host a special Water Fitness treading activity at 12:35 pm on that day.35 Days of Water Safety Tips Campaign (April 30 – June 3): Daily posts on social media featuring essential safety tips, community stories, and facts to empower and educate.“Our goal is to equip every member of our community with the knowledge and confidence to be safe in and around water,” said Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of RBAC.“This year, we're celebrating 35 years of lifesaving impact and inviting everyone to join in.”Fundraising efforts will support RBAC's continued commitment to accessible, high-quality water safety programming for all. Visit the RBAC website: to learn more. Become a sponsor or donate to water safety today.

