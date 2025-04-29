LAUNCHED: Nationally-Syndicated Host Larry Elder Unveils New Documentary On Electric Vehicles

Nationally-syndicated Talk Radio host LARRY ELDER hosts“Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”

- Impactful PicturesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationally-syndicated talk radio host and former Presidential candidate Larry Elder stars in the new investigative documentary,“Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” which explores the revolution of electric vehicles (EVs). Produced by an award-winning team, Impactful Pictures will shed light on the challenges and pitfalls of this new revolution.Are EVs the right solution?Join nationally-syndicated talk radio host and TV personality Larry Elder as he delves into the topic and asks,“Are electric vehicles really better for the planet?”Now, more than ever, humanity needs a definitive answer to this question.Elder takes viewers on a journey - first, in his classic Mercedes through the Hollywood Hills, to the L.A. Auto Show and the“Electrify Expo” - asking tough questions along the way about the hidden costs, ethical dilemmas, and environmental consequences tied to the production of EVs.Featuring 27 expert interviews - from the Center for Industrial Progress' Alex Epstein to current and former employees of Toyota and Chrysler, respectively - viewers will learn the hard truths about the decision to drive an EV, stumbling across a road paved with both optimism and opportunity, yet also unintended consequences, including:.Environmental considerations:oMining for rare earth materials which make up the batteries for the coveted.EVs such as lithium, cobalt, and nickeloA growing landfill crisis and e-waste problem.Ethical concerns:oInhumane child labor practices in locations such as the Democratic.Republic of CongooThe growing e-waste complications from EVs.Plus, national security risks associated with:oHacking into digital vehiclesoDependence upon China for technology and mining operations.This isn't a one-sided investigative documentary - it offers a truly balanced conversation about what could be the most significant revolution in American transportation history.“This film is not just about cars,” said Larry Elder,“It's a long-overdue conversation about the way we will ultimately choose to shape our future. 'Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly' is a must-see for anyone who wants to explore and understand the complexities of the EV revolution, before choosing to buy one and potentially impacting the world.”Don't miss this critical conversation about the future of American and global transportation.For more information about“Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” visit LarryEVFilm, and follow the documentary on social media at @LarryEVFilm. For interviews & bookings: ... or (212) 729-1123 call or text.Viewers also have the opportunity to enter to win a trip for two to meet Larry Elder. Entries into the sweepstakes and official rules may be found at: No purchase is necessary to enter to win.###About Impactful PicturesImpactful Pictures is an independent film production company dedicated to creating family-friendly stories that entertain, educate, and inspire meaningful change for humanity. It is a non-profit organization based in California - the birthplace of the American freeway and popular car culture. Its award-winning producer, director, and production team brings audiences awe-inspiring and life-changing films that uplift and inform the world, one story at a time.About Mathias MagnasonMathias Magnason is an award-winning director with nearly three decades of experience. In 2010, he founded Magnason Film in New York, producing human rights- related documentaries that have engaged millions on broadcast, online platforms, and on prestigious networks like PBS. With over 30 film awards, his work includes widely viewed documentaries such as the story of a New York martial arts master and a piece on Japanese carpentry, both with 2 million YouTube views, and The Origin of The Wuhan Virus, which amassed over 100 million views.About Larry ElderLarry Elder is a nationally-syndicated talk radio host, TV personality, a New York Times bestselling author, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, and former 2024 Presidential candidate. His flagship daily radio program,“The Larry Elder Show,” is heard every weekday in all 50 states and on more than 300 stations. He has starred in prior investigative documentaries and was also a candidate in California's 2021 gubernatorial election against Governor Gavin Newsom, who has recently enacted a ban of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

