OC SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION TRANSFORMATION OF HONDA CENTER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The comprehensive renovations, which will reimagine nearly all aspects of the venue, launched last fall and are planned to run through the end of 2027. Honda Center will remain open during all project phases, which, when completed, will mark a new chapter in its history.

"This is more than just an investment in a venue - it's an investment in Anaheim and the future of Orange County as a global destination for live entertainment," said Bill Foltz, Chief Executive Officer of OC Sports & Entertainment. "Honda Center Encore reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for every guest, every visit - all made possible through the vision and generosity of the Samueli Family."

Highlights of the Honda Center Encore transformation include:



A new five-story South Entrance with a grand arrival experience and future plans for a high-impact digital display to host outdoor viewing parties and special community moments.

New escalators to improve vertical circulation and enhance guest flow throughout the arena.

A complete refresh of all food and beverage spaces, including ten brand-new concepts and the introduction of innovative self-service technology to elevate speed and convenience for guests throughout the arena.

A new all-inclusive club on the club-level, offering an upscale, hospitality-focused experience for premium guests, with curated food and beverage offerings and unmatched views of the action.

The debut of new opera box suites on the main concourse and a full renovation of all 68 existing luxury suites to deliver an elevated, modernized premium experience.

Three new parking garages totaling over 6,000 stalls. Four new entry plazas, each with a distinct social aesthetic.

"As our partnership approaches two decades, we are proud to be a part of this reimagining of the Honda Center into a world-class facility where dreams come true", said Jennifer Symington, Assistant Vice President of Marketing, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "This renewed commitment to the community and visitors will and make Orange County and the Honda Center a premier destination for sports and entertainment."

In addition to the renovations at the arena, Honda Center Encore will increase available parking by nearly 60%, providing enhanced access and convenience for all guests. The two general parking garages will begin serving guests in October 2025, streamlining the entry experience with an all-inclusive model - the first of its kind at a U.S. arena - eliminating the need for parking passes and enabling a more seamless entry and exit process for ticketholders.

Honda Center is the anchor venue of OCVIBE , the $4 billion mixed-use district currently under development around the arena. Together, these investments will reshape the Orange County community and solidify the area as a premier hub for culture, community, and live entertainment.

Honda Center Encore brings together an esteemed group of collaborators, including master planners Smith Clementi, with support from Bob Bangham and Bangmac Creative. Populous, serving as architect of record, is leading the architectural vision. Elevate Creative is overseeing the interior design, while Studio UNLTD is crafting the premium and hospitality spaces. LGM Design Group is leading the food service and kitchen design.

The Samueli Family's commitment to the future of Anaheim and Orange County ensures that Honda Center and OCVIBE will serve the community for decades to come, demonstrating what's possible through visionary investment and civic pride.

About Honda Center

Located in the heart of Orange County, Honda Center has remained a premier entertainment and sports venue since its opening in 1993. Home to the 2007 Stanley Cup champion Anaheim Ducks, the arena hosts a variety of events, including sold-out concerts, family entertainment, and thrilling sports competitions. Over the past three decades, Honda Center has remained an iconic and beloved destination for live entertainment in Southern California with over 4,500 events and 45 million guests, paving the way for an even more exciting future. It will serve as the anchor of the innovative OCVIBE, a 100-acre one-of-a-kind, immersive district designed to bring people together through shared experiences.

About OCVIBE

OCVIBE is a vibrant entertainment district at the heart of Anaheim in Orange County, California. Currently in development by the Samueli Family's OC Sports and Entertainment, OCVIBE will reimagine the downtown experience by turning 100 acres in Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable district designed to bring surrounding communities together at the intersection of culture and entertainment. OCVIBE will surround Honda Center with serene park space and introduce a broad selection of eclectic dining options, concerts and nightlife, and a rotation of immersive entertainment experiences not found elsewhere in Orange County. Open now in the OCVIBE district is Honda Center, home of the Anaheim Ducks. For more information, visit ocvibe.

SOURCE OC Sports & Entertainment