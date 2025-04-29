Climate Tech In The City 2025: Celebrating Boston's Leadership

Press conference and a full-day public event showcasing Boston's fast-growing climate tech sector. Attendees can meet more than 30 innovators, explore hands-on tech demonstrations, connect with local employers, and celebrate Boston's leadership in climate technology. The day concludes with a community block party featuring food, music, and family-friendly fun.

When : Wednesday, April 30, 2025

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Showcase on the Plaza







11 AM: Press Conference

12 PM: Walking Tour

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Climate Tech Block Party

Where: Boston City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston, MA 02203

Who: Press Conference & Walking Tour start at 11 am and include



Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

Massachusetts Interim Secretary of Economic Development Ashley Stolba

Schneider Electric SVP Bryan Stevens, Strategy and Commercial

Operations

MassCEC Managing Director of Emerging Climate Jennifer Le Blond

ACT President Joe Curtatone

Cargo B CEO & Co-Founder Dot Fennel

Boston Chief of Economic Opportunity & Inclusion Segun Idowu Boston Director of Climate Resilience Chris Osgood

Visuals & Interviews:

Climate Tech in the City showcases Boston's innovative energy technology leadership, and it presents a chance to see that leadership in action, meet the people making it happen, and witness how climate tech is becoming a defining pillar of the region's economic future. The event is free and open to the press .



Schneider Electric Mobile Innovation Trailer showcasing how our technology can bring energy efficiency and resiliency measures to everyone's homes

EV chargers, modular home materials, electric cargo bikes, and more

Founders, local officials, researchers, and industry leaders are available for interviews Family-friendly block party with food, music, and games

To arrange interviews or receive a full list of participating companies, contact Trevor Grady ([email protected] ) or Vicki True ([email protected] ).

These events are open to the public and welcome everyone interested in climate technology, including industry professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, students, and the general public.

