TEAMSTERS RESPONSE TO UPS EARNINGS CALL

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien on the announcement from UPS in today's earnings call that the delivery and logistics company anticipates cutting 20,000 jobs this year:

"United Parcel Service is contractually obligated to create 30,000 Teamsters jobs under our current national master agreement. If UPS wants to continue to downsize corporate management, the Teamsters won't stand in its way. But if the company intends to violate our contract or makes any attempt to go after hard-fought, good-paying Teamsters jobs, UPS will be in for a hell of a fight."

