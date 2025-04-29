Gentic Global Advisors Partners With Transforming Legal To Drive Innovation In Compliance And Legal Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gentic Global Advisors, a Washington D.C.-based legal and emerging technology advisory firm founded by former Department of Justice officials and Chief Compliance Officers, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Transforming Legal, a European-based global boutique specializing in compliance innovation, legal transformation, and technology-driven solutions.This collaboration brings together two organizations with a shared mission: helping businesses modernize their compliance, governance, and legal operations through smart technology integration, multidisciplinary advisory services, and global best practices. It is based on the premise that legal departments need global reach and at a minimum, European and U.S. legal expertise.The strategic relationship is led by Matt Galvin, Co-Founder of Gentic Global Advisors and former Counsel, Compliance and Data Analytics at the U.S. Department of Justice, who also joined Transforming Legal as Director of U.S. Operations. Matt's decades of leadership experience-spanning senior government, in-house, and advisory roles-uniquely position him to help clients navigate today's complex and fast-evolving risk environment.“This partnership represents the best of both worlds-trusted advisory experience and cutting-edge legal technology,” said Carl Hahn, Co-Founder of Gentic Global Advisors.“Together, we are helping clients stay ahead of emerging risks, particularly as AI and data governance reshape global compliance expectations.”“Gentic was founded to meet the demands of a world where the lines between high quality legal advice and effective use of technology are blurring,” added Matt Galvin.“Through our partnership with Transforming Legal, we can offer clients both strategic counsel and the tools they need to thrive in a new era of risk management.”“The Transforming Legal product line addresses two key pain points for CECOs and General Counsel - first, how to scale global compliance and executive training with AI at low cost and second, how to find reliable legal/compliance tech solutions in the global marketplace. The combination allows us to scale a broad array of services to meet our clients' demands.”Through this partnership, clients will benefit from:- Practical advisory services informed by deep public- and private-sector leadership experience- World class legal experience from practitioners at leading U.S. and European-based organizations- Access to Transforming Legal's innovative tools, including:GOLT(Global Overview Legal Technology) – one of the world's largest legal tech marketplacesLION(LegalTech Inter-Operability Network) – a validation lab ensuring legal technologies work reliably and securelyBRAINUp– a microlearning platform for legal and compliance professionals to build modern skills- Global support across the U.S., Europe, and key international marketsTogether, Gentic Global Advisors and Transforming Legal are shaping the future of compliance and governance with innovation, integrity, and client-centered solutions.About Gentic Global AdvisorsGentic Global Advisors helps organizations future-proof compliance and governance programs by designing responsible, technology-enabled solutions. With expertise spanning AI risk, global compliance, investigations, and governance innovation, Gentic empowers clients to manage complexity with clarity and confidence.About Transforming LegalTransforming Legal is a global transformation boutique specializing in compliance modernization, legal technology integration, and operational excellence. Headquartered in Europe with reach across the U.S., Asia, and Latin America, Transforming Legal helps organizations manage risk, accelerate innovation, and transform legal operations for the future.###

