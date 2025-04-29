FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE AWARDS ERIN LASALA PHILLIPS THE WYNEE WARDEN FELLOWSHIP IN DANCE

LAKELAND, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College is excited to announce Erin LaSala Phillips as being awarded the Wynee Warden Fellowship in Dance.

Erin LaSala Phillips holds a Master of Fine Arts in Dance Choreography from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Bachelor of Science in Dance Education from the University of South Florida. Her formal training has been shaped by study with esteemed instructors and guest artists including Gretchen Ward Warren, Madame Darvash, Gerri Houlihan, Michael Foley, Jan Van Dyke, and BJ Sullivan. As a performer, she has appeared in works by prominent choreographers such as Liz Lerman, Dwayne Cyrus, and Lynne Wimmer.

Phillips began her professional career performing with companies throughout the Tampa Bay and Central Florida regions, including Asher Dance Eclectic and Revolutions Dance Company. Her creative research has been presented at numerous locations throughout the eastern United States, and her choreography has been featured at the American Dance Guild Festival, New Jersey Modern Dance Festival, and Naples International Dance Festival.

Phillips has also presented scholarly work related to dance pedagogy at the National Dance Education Organization and the American College Dance Association, reflecting her ongoing commitment to the integration of research and practice in dance education.

Phillips has held faculty and leadership positions at a number of institutions, including serving as Dance Education Coordinator at Kent State University and Director of the Jacksonville University Summer Dance Intensive. She has served as a guest artist and instructor at institutions such as the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Winthrop University Summer Intensive, and Valdosta State University, as well as internationally at the 35 33 Dance Intensive at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus.

In recognition of her contributions to the field, Phillips received the 2023 Dr. Sarah Dukes Distinguished Faculty Award for the Arts at Florida Southern College. Her work continues to explore the intersections of choreography, pedagogy, and performance practice.

"I am deeply honored to be selected for the Wynee Warden Fellowship in Dance and sincerely grateful for the college's continued support of the performing arts," said Phillips. "I especially appreciate the recognition and encouragement of my work within the Dance Program, as we prepare the next generation of dance artists and continue to elevate the program's presence on a national level."

The Wynee Warden Dance Studio was specifically designed as a space for all dance classes at Florida Southern College, and was funded by Wynee Warden, a generous donor to the college. A dancer herself, she was present at the dedication of the facility, which was designed by Wallis Murphey Boyington Architects, the company also responsible for several other buildings on campus. Winifred Wynee Warden made many charitable donations towards education and health throughout her life. She had a passion for ballet and cooking, prompting her donations to both the dance studio and dining hall.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #9 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #20 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2024 Best 389 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2024-2025 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years, now ranking #5. Connect with Florida Southern College.

