Blockchain Life 2025 Hosts Worldwide Crypto Leaders In Moscow

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Moscow, October 23-24, 2025 – the legendary crypto event broke a record of 15 600 participants. This Forum appeared as a huge crypto festival and got support from many World leaders including Justin Sun and others.







For the first time within several years, leaders of the global crypto community gathered in Moscow. Over 100 speakers took to the stage, including industry pioneers, major companies, and cutting-edge projects, along with government representatives, among them HTX , Bitget , TON , Bitcoin , BingX, Curve , PancakeSwap, Promminer, Listing Help and many more.



As always, the stage and behind-the-scenes negotiations were full of insider information. Attendees have discussed the most relevant trends and strategies for the upcoming bull run of 2025.

Justin Sun, being a speaker also, made a tweet just half an hour before his speech at the Blockchain Forum 2025. He emphasized that the Russian community is one of the most important players in the crypto space. The most surprising thing about the tweet for the Internet was that it was written in Russian.



















The event turned into a huge festival and venue space was twice as increased thanks to a massive construction project outside! The exhibition area featured 151 booths showcasing crypto companies. Major players like HTX , ViaBTC, BingX, Promminer, MEXC , Bitcluster, Bitget and others offered attendees exclusive views on the latest technologies and services.



















The culmination of the event was an official AfterParty inspired by The Matrix vides - an all-inclusive bash featuring a live concert by the invited guest star Timati.

It is also worth mentioning that there were a huge number of side events around the forum dates. More than 100 additional events were planned in Moscow and each attendee was able to find exactly the one he likes the most. And if you look at the official list, many of the activities have yet to take place. Moscow has gathered as many crypto enthusiasts as never before.







The next Blockchain Life Forum will take place in Dubai on October 28-29, 2025.

Organizers of Blockchain Life and Blockchain Forum 2025 are Listing and Jets .

General sponsor – RustekhMash

Title sponsor – Promminer

Strategic partner – BingX

