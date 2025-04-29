Congo’S Hydrocarbons Minister To Advance Licensing Round, Gas Agenda At African Energy Week (AEW) 2025

The Republic of Congo's Minister of Hydrocarbons, Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, will speak at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies, taking place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3. His participation reinforces Congo's drive to expand hydrocarbon production and mobilize investment across the oil and gas value chain.

Minister Itoua's engagement at AEW comes as Congo prepares to launch its 2025 licensing round – central to its strategy of increasing oil output from 274,000 to 500,000 barrels per day by 2027. The round will unlock exploration and production opportunities across deepwater and marginal blocks, aiming to counter production declines and attract new capital into the upstream sector.

In parallel, Congo is implementing an ambitious infrastructure development agenda anchored by its forthcoming Gas Master Plan, set to drive investment in pipelines, processing facilities and gas-to-power assets. Key developments include Eni's Congo LNG project, which targets LNG exports to Europe, and Wing Wah's Banga Kayo gas monetization initiative, aimed at strengthening domestic energy access. Minister Itoua will leverage the AEW platform to engage directly with global investors and partners, presenting opportunities for participation in the sector and reinforcing Congo's role as an emerging gas hub in Africa.

Supporting this vision is a new Gas Code, expected to be finalized in 2025, which will establish a clear and transparent legal framework for gas monetization and long-term sector governance. These reforms are designed to enhance investor confidence and support the country's broader industrialization and energy security goals.

Recent milestones underscore Congo's growing relevance in the global energy landscape. In February 2024, Eni shipped the country's first LNG cargo to Italy from the Tango FLNG facility under the Congo LNG project, marking a major step in unlocking its gas potential. TotalEnergies continues to lead offshore development with major producing fields such as Moho Nord and Nkossa. With Congo's energy sector already home to world-class operators, AEW 2025 provides a critical venue to deepen commercial engagement, explore partnerships and align with Congo's evolving investment framework. As the country prioritizes local value creation and sustainable development, strategic alliances with global players will be key to unlocking long-term growth.

“Minister Itoua's participation at AEW 2025 signals the Republic of Congo's firm commitment to expanding its hydrocarbon industry and creating new avenues for investment,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.“As the country ramps up exploration, infrastructure development and gas monetization, Congo is positioning itself as a competitive and strategic player in Africa's energy future.”

