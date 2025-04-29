South Sudan: Eastern Equatoria Creates Taskforce Dedicated To Addressing Gender-Based Violence

While gender-based violence, including aggressions of a sexual nature, impacts women and girls across the globe, those living in societies that are more male-dominated than others run a significantly higher risk of being subjected to such violations.

In South Sudan and other countries experiencing a conflict or post-conflict context, they are particularly vulnerable. Recognizing the devastating effects of this plague, Eastern Equatoria State has taken decisive action by establishing a taskforce dedicated to addressing and coordinating efforts to combat both gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence.

“We all have a moral obligation to stop all forms of violence against women and girls,” asserts Mikelina Emilio, a Gender Affairs Officer serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), whose support has been instrumental to the creation of the new and inclusive body.

Comprising 50 members, the taskforce includes representatives from government institutions, UN agencies, women-led networks, faith-based groups, youth unions, civil society and international organizations. It is committed to using their collective and complementary experiences and skills strength to develop strategies to tackle harmful cultural practices contributing to putting women and girls at risk of sexual and other forms of violence.

A propensity to deny girls the right to education, not least by condoning their early and often forced marriages and thus keeping them at home, is one such negative, gender-biased practice. So called blood compensation, where the family of an informally convicted murderer offers a girl or woman as a kind of“payment” to the relatives of the victim, is another.

Both phenomena reflect and reinforce a view of women and girls as objects, assets and property rather than individuals with the same rights and entitlements as men and boys.

“It is our collective role and responsibility as stakeholders to work together to put an end to all forms of gender-based violence, and that is why we are here,” said Jennifer Nabongorika, the state's Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, who added that making efforts to hold perpetrators of violations accountable and providing adequate support to survivors will be important aspects of the work of the taskforce.

The origin of the Eastern Equatorian initiative can be traced back to 2023, when the peacekeeping mission and the national Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare hosted a forum to discuss methods to address sexual and other forms of gender-based violence.

A thorough analysis of trends and challenges related to the issue concluded with the forum recommending all states to improve coordination by establishing inclusive, dedicated taskforces.

Protecting women and girls against violence and other violations, not least by supporting initiatives to this end, is an integral part of the UN peacekeeping mission's mandate in South Sudan.

