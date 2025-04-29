President El-Sisi Speaks With Prime Minister Of Iraq

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the call touched on preparations for the upcoming Arab Summit, scheduled to be held in Baghdad on May 17, 2025.

President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's keenness on the summit's success. The President expressed confidence in Iraq's ability to lead joint Arab action during the coming year, particularly in light of the significant challenges facing the Arab region, which necessitate strengthening cooperation and solidarity among Arab countries.

For his part, the Iraqi Prime Minister appreciated President El-Sisi's confidence, and affirmed his country's commitment to fostering a unified Arab stance on regional issues, primarily the Palestinian cause.

The call also reviewed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between Egypt and Iraq, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment fields, in addition to infrastructure and transportation sectors. This aims to achieve the development goals of both countries, and fulfill the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples towards further cooperation and prosperity.

Furthermore, President El-Sisi and Iraq's Prime Minister discussed the latest regional developments, notably in the Gaza Strip. Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire were reviewed, and the importance of implementing the Arab plan for the reconstruction of Gaza was emphasized. Both sides categorically rejected any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their lands.

The call also covered the situation in Syria, with both sides reaffirming the necessity of preserving Syria's unity, stability, and territorial integrity.

