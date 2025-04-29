Embrace Tax Season With Small-Cap Stock H&R Block

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) With the deadline to file one’s %Taxes fast approaching, let’s consider small-cap stock H&R Block (NYSE: $HRB).

The tax preparation company is familiar to many investors and has been a going concern since 1955 when it was founded as a family business in Kansas City, Missouri.

Today, H&R Block has more than 70,000 full and part-time employees staffing 12,000 retail tax offices across the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The company has successfully cornered the market for helping ordinary citizens prepare and file their annual income tax returns.

It has proven to be a lucrative growth business that has seen H&R Block’s model expand aggressively over the years. It’s also made HRB stock a great investment.

Consider that H&R Block’s stock is up 14% this year as markets around the world remain mired in a downturn. The shares currently trade at $60.76 U.S.

The company’s locally focused business of preparing tax returns is immune from both trade tariffs and economic cycles.

People and businesses must file their taxes each year by a set date regardless of how the economy is performing.

Look out further and H&R Block’s stock has performed even better, having risen 28% over the past 12 months and 277% in the last five years.

The stock currently trades at 16 times future earnings estimates, which makes it look cheap compared to most other securities.

It also pays a decent quarterly dividend of $0.38 U.S. per share, giving it a yield of 2.47%.

With a market capitalization of $8.13 billion U.S., H&R Block is a small-cap stock. However, the company and its shares continue to punch above their weight.

As last-minute filers race to get their taxes done, now looks to be a great time to consider HRB stock.