Petrobras Courts Chinese Investors To Revive Brazil’S Shipbuilding Sector
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, Brazil's state oil giant, is seeking new partnerships in China to strengthen its shipbuilding industry and logistics. On April 28, 2025, Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard met in Beijing with Chinese business leaders, investors, and government officials.
She presented Petrobras' current operations and highlighted opportunities for Chinese companies to invest in Brazilian shipyards. Chambriard directly invited Chinese investors to visit Brazil's shipyards, emphasizing the need for new capital and technology.
Brazil's shipbuilding sector faces significant underuse and needs investment to modernize and expand. Petrobras and its logistics arm, Transpetro, have announced plans to contract up to 25 new ships by 2030.
These ships will support Brazil's oil and gas logistics and create jobs. Transpetro's President, Sérgio Bacci, confirmed that the company will launch a tender for four new tanker vessels in mid-2025, with at least 40% of their components sourced from Brazil.
Transpetro also plans to tender nine more vessels in 2026. These moves align with the government's priority to boost domestic industry and employment.
Petrobras recently signed contracts worth R$16.5 billion for the construction and chartering of 12 Platform Supply Vessels. Of this, R$5.2 billion will go to Brazilian shipyards.
Petrobras' Strategy
The company expects these projects to generate around 11,000 direct and indirect jobs. Petrobras' business plan for 2025 to 2029 includes modernizing its support fleet and adopting new technology to meet strict environmental standards.
China has become Petrobras' most important export market. In the third quarter of 2023, China accounted for 40% of Petrobras' oil exports. Petrobras has signed agreements with Chinese state firms CNOOC and Sinopec to collaborate in oil exploration.
These partnerships reflect Petrobras' strategy to regain a stronger global presence and secure reliable export markets. Petrobras' new investment plan for 2024-2028 includes more green energy projects and a possible new subsidiary in China.
The company is also looking to learn from Chinese expertise in renewable energy. However, Petrobras faces scrutiny for seeking environmental permits to drill in sensitive areas like the Foz do Amazonas basin, despite its public focus on sustainability.
Brazil's government, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, supports these initiatives as part of a broader push to revive domestic industry and create jobs.
The shipbuilding sector remains a key focus, with the government attending contract signings and emphasizing local content requirements. Petrobras' pursuit of Chinese investment and partnership shows a pragmatic approach.
The company aims to secure capital, technology, and stable export markets, while supporting Brazil's industrial and employment goals. This strategy reflects a clear, mercantile interest in strengthening national capabilities.
It also aims to reduce dependence on foreign-built vessels. The outcome of these talks will shape the future of Brazil's shipbuilding industry and its role in the global energy market.
