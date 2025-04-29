403
U.S. Economy Surpasses Expectations With 228,000 New Jobs In March
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. economy added 228,000 jobs in March, beating forecasts and signaling continued resilience in the labor market, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This strong performance exceeded the consensus estimate of 140,000 jobs and marked a significant jump from the revised February figure of 117,000. Healthcare led job creation, adding 54,000 positions.
Social assistance contributed 24,000 jobs, while transportation and warehousing added 23,000. Retail trade also expanded, partly due to workers returning after a strike.
Construction and manufacturing saw modest gains, but federal government employment declined by 4,000 as workforce reduction efforts continued. The unemployment rate edged up to 4.2% from 4.1% in February, mainly because more people entered the labor force.
The labor force participation rate increased slightly to 62.5%. Unemployment remained low across key sectors, with rates at 1.8% for hospitals, 1.3% for utilities, and 6.4% for construction. For college-educated adults aged 25 and older, unemployment stood at 2.6%.
Despite the strong headline numbers, the Bureau revised down job gains for January and February by a combined 48,000, reflecting a more tempered trend over the first quarter.
Resilience Amid Economic Uncertainty
Over the past year, employment growth in construction and manufacturing has remained under 2%, indicating persistent caution among employers. Many businesses continue to delay new hiring and investments until they have more clarity on trade policy and economic direction.
Layoffs surged 60% in March, driven mostly by federal government cuts under the Department of Government Efficiency. However, these layoffs were concentrated in the public sector and did not spill over into the broader economy.
Retail also saw increased layoffs, but the sector expects sales growth to remain steady for the year. While the job market shows strength, uncertainty remains. Ongoing tariff disputes and regulatory changes could affect future hiring.
Still, the March report confirms that the U.S. labor market remains robust, with job growth outpacing expectations and unemployment holding near historic lows, even as businesses navigate a complex economic landscape. All data are sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
