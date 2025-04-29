403
Trinidad And Tobago Elects New Leadership As Economy And Security Woes Deepen
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trinidad and Tobago's 2025 general election has ended a decade of rule by the leftist People's National Movement (PNM). The centrist United National Congress (UNC), led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, secured 25 seats in the 41-member House of Representatives.
The PNM fell to 14 seats, while the more nationalist Tobago People's Party took two. Persad-Bissessar, who previously governed from 2010 to 2015, now returns to office as the country faces serious economic and security challenges.
The outgoing PNM government, led by Keith Rowley until March and then briefly by Stuart Young, lost public trust after a period marked by rising homicide rates and a sluggish economy.
The murder rate soared to 624 homicides in 2024, one of the highest per capita in the region. More than 100 gangs operate in the country, fueling organized crime and violence.
In response, the government imposed a 105-day state of emergency from December 2024 to March 2025. These measures, while intended to restore order, also raised concerns about civil liberties and press freedom.
The economy, heavily dependent on oil and gas, faces headwinds. The government's 2025 budget projects revenues of TT$54.224 billion, only a slight increase from the previous year.
The energy sector contracted by 5.6% in 2023, and officials expect a 15% drop in oil revenue for 2025. The non-energy sector has shown some resilience, but foreign exchange shortages and inflationary pressures persist.
The country's ability to generate enough foreign exchange to pay for essential imports remains a core concern. Persad-Bissessar's campaign focused on promises to raise public sector wages, protect pensions, reopen the Children's Hospital, and create over 50,000 jobs.
She positioned these pledges as essential for families struggling with rising living costs. Her victory speech emphasized that the UNC's win was for working families and the elderly, promising that“when UNC wins, we all win.”
Internationally, Trinidad and Tobago's position remains complex. The country signed several security agreements with the United States in late 2024, allowing for potential U.S. troop deployments in case of regional conflict, particularly concerning neighboring Venezuela.
At the same time, U.S. sanctions on Venezuela have complicated Trinidad's efforts to access cross-border gas resources, which are vital for economic recovery. The electio result signals a public demand for change, but the new government faces immediate challenges.
The country must address its high crime rate, stabilize its economy, and manage delicate international relationships. The business community will watch closely to see if the new administration can deliver on its promises.
Restoring confidence in Trinidad and Tobago's future will be a key measure of its success. All facts and figures in this article are based on official results and government data.
