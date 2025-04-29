Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Up To ₹2 Per Litre Effective Wednesday

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Up To ₹2 Per Litre Effective Wednesday


2025-04-29 03:18:08
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by up to ₹2 per litre, which will be effective from Wednesday, April 30. This increase applies to all variants of milk, including full cream, toned, double-toned and cow milk.

Due to the price hike, a pouch of Mother Dairy full cream milk will now cost ₹69 per litre as compared to its earlier price of ₹68 per litre.

Also Read | Mother Dairy to invest ₹600 cr in new fruits, vegetable processing plants

Earlier, the Indian dairy company had introduced a similar hike in June 2024, due to a rise in input cost in that year.

How much will Mother Dairy milk cost now ?

Here's a glimpse at the revised Mother Dairy milk prices, which will be effective from Wednesday, April 30, after the latest price hike:

Mother Dairy milk variantPrice beforePrice now
Toned milk (bull vended) ₹54 per litre ₹56 per litre
Full cream milk (pouch) ₹68 per litre ₹69 per litre
Toned milk (pouch) ₹56 per litre ₹57 per litre
Double toned milk ₹49 per litre ₹51 per litre
Cow milk ₹57 per litre ₹59 per litre
Why did Mother Dairy hike milk prices again?

Officials of the Indian Dairy company stated that the hike in prices comes in view of the rising procurement costs, which have increased by ₹4-5 per litre.

The surge in procurement prices has risen due to the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions.

Also Read | After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by ₹2 per litre in Delhi-NCR

"This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by ₹4-5 per litre over the past few months," Mother Dairy's spokesperson said.

'Consistent availability of quality milk...'

Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litre of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms.

The Mother Dairy official further added that the increase in prices represents only a partial pass-through of the increased costs, aiming to equitably serve the interests of both farmers and consumers, the official said.

Also Read | What's that white cube on your plate? Paneer eaters beware

“We remain committed to ensuring the consistent availability of quality milk to consumers while supporting the livelihoods of our farmers,” added the official.

MENAFN29042025007365015876ID1109488401

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search