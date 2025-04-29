Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Up To ₹2 Per Litre Effective Wednesday
|Toned milk (bull vended)
|₹54 per litre
|₹56 per litre
|Full cream milk (pouch)
|₹68 per litre
|₹69 per litre
|Toned milk (pouch)
|₹56 per litre
|₹57 per litre
|Double toned milk
|₹49 per litre
|₹51 per litre
|Cow milk
|₹57 per litre
|₹59 per litre
Officials of the Indian Dairy company stated that the hike in prices comes in view of the rising procurement costs, which have increased by ₹4-5 per litre.
The surge in procurement prices has risen due to the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions.Also Read | After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by ₹2 per litre in Delhi-NCR
"This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by ₹4-5 per litre over the past few months," Mother Dairy's spokesperson said.'Consistent availability of quality milk...'
Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litre of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms.
The Mother Dairy official further added that the increase in prices represents only a partial pass-through of the increased costs, aiming to equitably serve the interests of both farmers and consumers, the official said.Also Read | What's that white cube on your plate? Paneer eaters beware
“We remain committed to ensuring the consistent availability of quality milk to consumers while supporting the livelihoods of our farmers,” added the official.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment