Funding Available For Young Cumbrian Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - Pressat) Young Cumbrian entrepreneurs can apply for a grant to boost their business, thanks to a new fund being managed by Cumbria Community Foundation.

The SWEF Enterprise Fund awards grants of up to £2,000 to young people in Cumbria running a business within its first two years of trading. Grants of up to £500 are also available to young people launching a new business.

The funding aims to support applicants with business costs that they would otherwise be unable to afford, to help the business make a transformational change or take a significant step forward in its development.

To be eligible, people must be aged 18 to 30, living in Cumbria and facing financial challenges which are preventing them from developing their business.

Dr Jenny Benson, Director of Programmes & Partnerships at Cumbria Community Foundation, said:“We are delighted to be managing the SWEF Enterprise Fund in Cumbria and know it will make a real difference to young people starting out in business.

“Examples of what the funding could be spent on include equipment to help increase profit, materials or stock, product development and building a website.

“This really is a fantastic opportunity for young Cumbrian entrepreneurs to get a foot on the business ladder and develop their brand.”

Lally Holme, Grants Manager at SWEF, said:“We are delighted to start working with Cumbria Community Foundation and are excited to see which businesses apply to SWEF.”

For more information and to apply for a grant, go to the following pages on the Cumbria Community Foundation website:

SWEF Enterprise Fund Start-Up Grant – funding of up to £500 for those starting out in business:

SWEF Enterprise Fund Business Grant – funding of up to £2,000 for those running a business within its first two years of trading:

To discuss your application, please contact Tracy Cheesbrough on 01900 825760 or email ... .

The closing date for the first round of funding is Friday 16 May 2025.

Cumbria Community Foundation gives around £7 million in grants a year to local charities and voluntary groups through over 100 grant making funds set up by generous businesses, individuals and families.

To find out more about setting up a fund and supporting those in need in Cumbria, contact Development Manager Caroline Adams on 01900 820825 or email ... .