Is J&K's 7% Growth Just A Mirage?

Representational Photo

By Malik Daniyal

Jammu & Kashmir's economic outlook for 2024–25 looks optimistic on paper. With real GSDP projected to grow at 7.06%, and nominal figures expected to climb over 11%, the region seemingly signals a return to macroeconomic stability.

The per capita income, too, is set to rise by 10.6%, crossing ₹1.54 lakh. These numbers, tabled in the latest Economic Survey by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, make for confident headlines. But they don't convey the discomfort beneath this so-called recovery. Despite the outward sheen of economic progress, the lived reality for many in J&K remains unchanged.

Growth, by its very definition, must be inclusive. Yet in this case, the figures orbit high above the households they claim to uplift. Can a 7% GDP growth rate, without structural correction, deliver not just jobs-but dignity?

The composition of this growth shows that the tertiary sector dominates, contributing over 61% to GSDP-driven largely by tourism and services. Agriculture and manufacturing trail behind, contributing 20% and 18.3%, respectively.

Read Also From Saffron to Startups: A Vision for Kashmir's Economic Future Wholesale Inflation Eases To 2.05% In March On Cheaper Food Items

A region with a deep agrarian and craft-based identity is now overwhelmingly service-reliant, exposing it to volatility. Tourism may have hit record numbers in 2024, but its gains remain unequally distributed. Luxury operators thrive while peripheral players, like artisans and small-scale hoteliers, continue to struggle.

This service-sector tilt is further compromised by the informal nature of employment. Most tourism-linked jobs are seasonal, underpaid, and devoid of any social security net. Weavers in Srinagar still earn wages frozen at 2019 levels, even though handicraft exports have reportedly increased. What kind of growth celebrates exports while the exporter's household runs on 5-year-old pay?

The same contradiction plays out in the industrial data. Over 6.37 lakh jobs have been“created” through 1,984 new industrial units since 2019. But a majority of these jobs are in low-value micro-enterprises-food processing units, small packaging outlets, and ancillary services-which depend heavily on government incentives. Such growth may inflate job numbers, but it does little for income security or human capital development. It builds volume, not value.

This fragility is compounded by restricted credit flow. J&K's Credit-Deposit Ratio stands at 62.01%, significantly lower than the national average. This suggests banks remain hesitant to lend, especially to small enterprises and rural sectors. Without access to capital, small businesses remain small, and job creation remains shallow.

But the real question remains: how can the economy grow if its growth is not felt in the wallets of its people? How can growth metrics be truly meaningful if they fail to address the rising cost of living?

J&K's current economic structure and government policies need to be critically examined for the underlying issues that hinder inclusive growth. The growth trajectory, while commendable on paper, overlooks the structural inequalities that persist. Without reforms that address these inequalities, the growth will remain skewed. Inflationary pressures, along with a lack of substantial wage increases for those in the informal sector, only deepen the divide.

Government policies have not been adequately tailored to benefit the working class and rural segments, thus perpetuating a cycle of poverty that exists alongside the supposed economic progress.

Rural J&K tells an equally paradoxical tale. Horticulture, now a high-value sector, has slowly replaced traditional cereal crops. While this transition sounds efficient, it has made rural incomes more volatile. Apple prices have become a function of global demand, local weather, and market manipulation. As one farmer in Shopian puts it,“A single bad year wipes out what took decades to build.”

The ₹5,013-crore Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) aims to stabilize this uncertainty through 29 projects over five years, but its impact will depend less on budgetary allocations and more on implementation, price stabilization, and access to warehousing.

The growing inequality between rural and urban populations cannot be ignored. While urban regions like Srinagar and Jammu see the benefits of development, rural pockets like Kupwara, Poonch, and Rajouri still struggle. These areas have not been able to tap into the same economic opportunities, leading to deepening disparity. If the rural-urban divide continues to widen, the potential for long-term discontent, both economically and politically, becomes inevitable.

Another silent crisis undermining this growth story is inflation. In 2024, J&K witnessed a 4.5% inflation rate-higher than the national decline to 5%, even as per capita income reportedly surged. Fuel, cereals, and electricity have become significantly more expensive, eating into household budgets.

Daily wage earners, already outside formal employment protections, now bear the brunt of price rise without wage revision. Anecdotes from ground zero tell a consistent story: a construction worker in Jammu spends double on ration today than he did in 2020, but his income has remained flat. Is this the dignity promised by development?

The state's fiscal strategy exacerbates this situation. The non-tax revenue now forms 32% of total receipts, driven largely by increased electricity tariffs. While this may look like prudent budget management, it is effectively a transfer of the burden from the state to the citizen. At a time when inflation is squeezing the poor, this policy shift feels tone-deaf.

The region also needs to address the sustainability of its growth. The environmental costs associated with unchecked tourism, industrial expansion, and the over-exploitation of natural resources remain high. The shift towards tourism-centric development has led to significant environmental degradation, especially in fragile ecosystems like Kashmir's alpine zones.

While economic growth is important, it should not come at the expense of environmental sustainability. The future of J&K's economy hinges on finding a balance between development and conservation. Without incorporating sustainable practices, this growth will be unsustainable, damaging not only the environment but the long-term viability of the economy itself.

Critics may argue that post-2019, J&K has undergone significant reforms-land laws liberalized, investment summits held, and infrastructure boosted. That may well be true. Investment in new industrial units has reached ₹9,606 crore since 2019. But the question remains: investment for whom?

The dominance of low-value sectors, the absence of local procurement mandates, and the failure to build regional supply chains mean that much of this capital flows in and out without anchoring itself in the local economy.

What J&K needs is not just investment, but embedded investment-the kind that builds institutions, strengthens local ecosystems, and trains people rather than replacing them.

In tourism, luxury houseboats and hotels should be mandated to procure at least 30% of supplies locally and reserve a fixed percentage of jobs for residents from high-unemployment districts. Such models are not alien, as states like Sikkim and Himachal have successfully adopted community-linked tourism policies.

The most worrying aspect of the current growth model is its potential to leave behind the very people it promises to uplift. Inequality within J&K is growing-between districts, between urban and rural belts, between formal and informal workers.

While heartlands witness investment, hinterlands still rely heavily on subsistence economies. If growth does not bridge these disparities, it may eventually deepen political and economic alienation.

One metric captures this paradox perfectly: J&K's per capita income now equals 77.3% of the national average-up from 71.9% in 2014–15. This is a positive trend. But to celebrate this without addressing who makes up the 22.7% gap is to mistake arithmetic for achievement.

In economic terms, J&K is facing a K-shaped recovery, where some sectors and regions rise, while others fall behind.

The top end of the economy benefits from reforms, investment, and demand, but the bottom is caught in stagnation. This pattern, if uncorrected, could lead to discontent far deeper than any GDP percentage can measure.

Ultimately, the real test of development in J&K is not whether GDP reaches 7% or 8%. It is whether a farmer in Anantnag, a weaver in Budgam, and a student in Kupwara feel the economy moving in their favor.

Growth must transcend mere numbers and should be an experience that is felt, shared, and lived. Until then, progress remains a mirage, a promise that vanishes upon closer inspection.

As things stand, J&K's economy is growing, but dignity, stability, and hope still wait their turn.

Writer studies at the University of Delhi and can be reached out at [email protected] . Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.