IWT Under Strain

Representational Photo

The Indus Waters Treaty, once celebrated as a landmark achievement in transboundary water cooperation, is facing increasing strain in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 25 tourists and one Kashmiri pony operator. India has suspended the 65 year old treaty which has otherwise outlived the wars between the two countries, beyond the familiar script of escalating tensions, the suspension also revives long-neglected questions about Kashmir's own grievances with a pact that shaped its hydrological destiny.

People in J&K have been complaining that the treaty was signed without involving Jammu and Kashmir, even though the rivers originate here. The narrative also goes that the treaty leads to economic losses that amount to billions of rupees annually. Since terminating the treaty may not be legally feasible, J&K leaders have always demanded that the region be compensated for the state's losses under the treaty. Kashmiris thus see the Indus Waters Treaty as a historic injustice that robs them of control over their most valuable resource – water – and stifles their economic growth and energy independence. J&K has emerged as the biggest loser under the treaty with the region struggling to meet its own irrigation and energy needs. Experts estimate that only 40% of Kashmir's cultivable land is currently irrigated. Ironically, despite being rich in water resources, Kashmir remains a power-starved state.

But this discussion has little relevance in the current circumstances when we are dealing with the fallout of one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks. The decision to suspend the treaty has been taken in the light of that. This has thrown the survival of the treaty into doubt, if not now then at least in the long term. The lingering abysmal state of relations between India and Pakistan points in that direction. Truth is that cross-border terrorism from Pakistan only takes the situation down this path. This has already forced the central government to harden its stance on the treaty. In January 2023, India sent a notice to Pakistan demanding modification of the Indus Waters Treaty which wasn't spelled out in concrete detail. Indian government officials mostly sought“renegotiation” or“scrapping” of the treaty. The differences are nowhere closer to resolution. In fact, they are going to become only worse if attacks continue from across the border. At the same time, a water dimension to the Indo-Pak conflict will only add to the fraught nature of the regional situation. In the end, the fate of the Indus Waters Treaty may well become a litmus test-not just of India-Pakistan diplomacy, but of whether justice, security, and regional equity can find a place in the subcontinent.