The Kashmiri Chef Who Serves More Than Food

Representational Photo

By Gowher Bhat

At first ray in Pulwama's Pingalgam, Junaid Ahmad walks in his barn and milks cows. He moves carefully and cautiously, ensuring his livestock are well-fed before turning his attention to the most important part of his life-his family.

At just 24, Junaid is the sole provider for his mother and three younger sisters. His days are driven by an unwavering commitment to them.

The sudden death of his father years ago left Junaid with a heavy burden-one that few his age could carry.

Yet, he never complains, never seeks praise. Instead, his life has become a testament to the quiet power of love and duty.

Read Also Do You Eat A Meal In 20 Minutes Or Less? It Might Be Time To Slow Down Letter to Editor | Kashmir's Culinary Controversy is Unpalatable

His restaurant in Pingalgam, a modest eatery that locals call the best in the area, serves as his livelihood. But his work isn't just about making ends meet. It's about giving his family the future they deserve.

“My sisters' happiness is my first concern,” he says with a soft smile, explaining his dedication to saving every penny to ensure their weddings. His own future is an afterthought.

When Junaid isn't tending to his family or cooking at the restaurant, he's thinking of others.

It is mostly during the month of Ramazan that Junaid's true spirit of service shines brightest. Rather than seizing the opportunity to increase his profits, he shuts his restaurant and volunteers at a seminary for underprivileged children in a nearby town.

For a full month, Junaid wakes before dawn, preparing meals for the children who fast through the day. After hours of cooking and serving, he doesn't just fill their stomachs. He fills their lives with warmth and care.

“It's not about recognition or money,” Junaid says, his hands worn from years of work but still gentle.“I do it because it's my duty to serve. These children are the future. If I can help, I will.”

His presence, and the food he provides, become a source of comfort. The children see him not just as a cook but as a mentor, an older brother who listens to their stories and shares his wisdom. To them, Junaid is family.

This deep-rooted sense of duty extends far beyond Ramazan. If there is a wedding or a community event in Pingalgam, Junaid is always the first to offer his help.

Often, he'll close his restaurant and join in, personally assisting with cooking and offering groceries from his own pocket.“If I have the means to help, I will,” he says quietly.

The people of Pingalgam recognize his selflessness, speaking of him with admiration and respect. Ghulam Rasool, a local baker, says,“Junaid's kindness is unmatched. He only wants to help others.” Anwar, the village tailor, adds,“He's a role model. He teaches us that service is more important than wealth or fame.”

Through his acts of service, Junaid has become a symbol of compassion and humility in a world often consumed by self-interest. Though his life remains simple, his ambitions are clear: to build a home, expand his dairy business, and one day perhaps buy a car.

But none of these dreams are for himself. They are for those he loves.“I want them [his family members] to be happy,” he says.“When they are settled, I will think about my own happiness.”