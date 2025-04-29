Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Repatriation Of Mother Of Slain Cop Mudasir (Bindas) Fake: Police

2025-04-29 03:16:17
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that the repatriation of mother of slain cop Mudasir Aka Bindas is false and baseless.

In a statement, the police said that“reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged repatriation of the mother of Shaheed Constable Mudasir Ahmad @ Bindaas are false, baseless, and categorically denied.”

Baramulla Police urges the public and media to refrain from spreading misinformation, reads the statement.

